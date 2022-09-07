McCoy was good ... but how good?

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) steps up in the pocket as Washington State linebackers Daiyan Henley (1) and Travion Brown (82) chase during the first quarter of the Battle of the Palouse on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy left no doubts as to why he was named Idaho’s starting quarterback after his performance against Washington State on Saturday.

He completed 65 percent of his passes for 212 yards one touchdown and two interceptions in the 24-17 loss.

Despite not being old enough to drink a beer or rent a car, McCoy stepped onto the big stage and gave the Vandals every chance to win.

