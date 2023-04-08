PITTSBURGH — The echoes of that electric October night nearly a decade ago when PNC Park shook and the Pittsburgh Pirates exorcised a generation of futility remain fresh to Andrew McCutchen.

Johnny Cueto dropped the ball. Russell Martin homered and McCutchen and the Pirates celebrated a 2013 wild-card victory that rekindled a city’s love affair with a franchise that spent decades in Major League Baseball’s wilderness.

The veteran outfielder still holds the moment close. Just not too close. He’s wary of getting too steeped in nostalgia, one of the reasons he’s repeatedly stressed his second stint with the club that drafted him in 2005 and helped mold him into a five-time All-Star is not a farewell tour.

Tags

Recommended for you