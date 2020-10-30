McDougle to enter transfer portal

Washington State defensive lineman Lamonte McDougle plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, the Spokesman-Review reported Thursday.
The junior, who started one game last season and finished the year with 14 tackles, also said he contracted the coronavirus earlier this month and confirmed he has chosen to opt out of playing this season. He had hinted on social media earlier this week that he was focused on 2021.
In August, McDougle told a Spokane television station both his parents had contracted the coronavius, and Thursday he said his father, Stockar McDougle, had undergone heart surgery. He didn’t say whether the surgery was related to the virus.
McDougle, 6 foot 0 and 290 pounds, from Pompano Beach, Fla., has been considered one of the Cougars’ most promising interior defensive linemen. He transferred to WSU from West Virginia in 2018 and sat out that season before appearing in all 13 games last year.
He had chosen the Cougars largely through his father’s relationship with then-WSU coach Mike Leach. The elder McDougle was an offensive lineman for Oklahoma when Leach coordinated the offense for that school in 1999.
Leach left the Cougars to take the Mississippi State job in January and was replaced by Nick Rolovich.
In early August, McDougle was one of a handful of Cougars who expressed support on social media for WeAreUnited, the Pac-12 players group that threatened to boycott the season if their demands for coronavirus testing and other issues weren’t met. But he also wrote “not playing this season isn’t an option” for him.
The Cougars’ association with WeAreUnited has been awkward. After a phone conversation with Rolovich in August, then-WSU receiver Kassidy Woods said he felt his status on the team was imperiled by his support of the group, but Rolovich later said he was proud of his players for “using their platform, especially for matters they are passionate about.” Woods later entered the transfer portal.
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.