Men’s hoops Battle of the Palouse paused for 2022-23

The Battle of the Palouse men’s college basketball rivalry between Idaho and Washington State is the longest continuous series in the sport, spanning 277 games since 1906. However, that rivalry is coming to a screeching halt.
Negotiations between the two schools to play this season broke down, with no agreement reached, it was learned Wednesday by the Daily News.
“We were absolutely willing to keep this significant series going due to the importance of the schools and the community,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said in a statement. “We are hopeful that this meaningful game will once again be on both of our schedules next season.”
Washington State owns a 167-110 advantage in the series, with the most recent game being a 109-61 victory by the Cougars on Nov. 18 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. The win was the largest margin of victory in the series by either team.
The series arguably is the most significant in the two teams’ histories, with some seasons having as many as four to five matchups scheduled. The teams had some of the more memorable games in the series during the 1980s, when the Don Monson-led Vandals went up against the George Raveling-led Cougars. The game in December 1982 at the Kibbie Dome set Idaho’s attendance record of 11,000, and Idaho beat Washington State 62-58 in overtime to register its third consecutive victory in the season.
“We are continuing to work through finalizing our nonconference schedule for the upcoming season and will release once complete,” Washington State’s athletic department said in a statement to the Spokesman-Review.
The Cougars have had the run of the series in recent years, winning every year between 2003-13. The Vandals’ last win in the series was a 91-64 decision Dec. 6, 2017, in Moscow.
One reason the game will not take place this year is because of the Pac-12 Conference’s non-conference scheduling regulations, which require a rolling five-year NET ranking average of 175. NET takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.
Idaho finished the 2021-22 season with a NET ranking of 325. Pac-12 rules also restrict road games against lower-ranked teams with a NET ranking of below 200. Washington State ended the year ranked 54.
Despite the rule, the Pac-12 has a scheduling partnership this season with the Southwest Athletic Conference, whose highest ranked team was Texas Southern’s 196.
With the recent departures of UCLA and USC from the Pac-12, the conference might be more strict in nonconference scheduling given the uncertainty of the current college sports landscape.
But for now, the oldest rivalry game men’s basketball will be put on pause.
“It’s very disappointing,” Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said to the Spokesman-Review. “Perhaps (WSU) will reconsider this game, based on how the Pac-12 is changing.”
A spokesperson for Idaho’s athletic department said the hope is to schedule the game for the 2023-24 season.
Kowatsch can be reached at tkowatsch@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @tkseahawk13