MOSCOW — More than eight minutes into the game, winless Idaho had scored twice as many points as Northern Arizona.
But the momentum shifted Thursday night as the Vandals absorbed a 78-65 loss in a Big Sky men’s basketball game at Memorial Gym.
Cameron Shelton converted 9 of 11 free throws and tallied 24 points and seven assists to guide the Lumberjacks (2-6, 1-1).
“Shelton’s an all-league point guard for a reason,” UI coach Zac Claus said. “He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands. ... He’s so good at getting into the paint and making your defense collapse.”
Gabe Quinnett led the Vandals (0-6, 0-3) with 12 points.
DeAndre Robinson hit a corner shot to give Idaho a 14-7 lead with 11:52 left in the first half but the Lumberbacks rallied to lead 26-25 a few minutes later. The lead changed hands nine times in all.
“We had a stretch there where we simply did not get back five-on-five,” Claus said. “We didn’t identify shooters, and they were able to capitalize.”
Damen Thacker had 11 points and three assists for the Vandals, and A.J. Youngman came off the bench for 10 points.
Idaho used a balanced effort to win the rebound column 38-34, paced by reserves Tanner Christensen, Ja’Vary Christmas and Babacar Thiombane, who combined for 16 boards. Christmas added four assists.
But Idaho committed 15 turnovers while inducing only six.
Standout post Scott Blakney was limited to 15 minutes because of foul trouble.
“It’s tough not having him on the floor because he’s such an efficient scorer for us,” Claus said.
Luke Avdalovic scored 17 points for Northern Arizona, and Jay Green and Ajang Aguek had eight apiece.
It was Idaho’s first game since Dec. 18, its longest gap during the regular season since December 1999.
The same two teams play at 11 a.m. Saturday at the same venue.
N. ARIZONA (2-6, 1-1)
Larsen 0-0 0-0 0, Towt 3-8 1-1 7, Avdalovic 6-9 1-1 17, Green 4-10 0-0 8, Shelton 7-16 9-11 24, Mahaney 0-1 0-2 0, Haymon 3-9 0-0 9, Mains 2-4 0-0 5, Aguek 4-6 0-1 8, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 11-16 78.
IDAHO (0-6, 0-3)
Blakney 3-5 3-5 9, Madden 0-2 0-0 0, Quinnett 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson 3-8 0-0 7, Thacker 3-10 4-4 11, Christmas 2-9 1-1 5, Thiombane 1-2 0-3 3, Christensen 3-4 0-2 6, Youngman 3-4 2-3 10, Kilgore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-54 10-18 65.
Halftime — N. Arizona 33-32. 3-point goals — N. Arizona 9-21 (Avdalovic 4-6, Haymon 3-6, Shelton 1-2, Mains 1-3, Aguek 0-1, Mahaney 0-1, Green 0-2), Idaho 7-22 (Youngman 2-3, Quinnett 2-4, Thiombane 1-1, Robinson 1-5, Thacker 1-5, Christmas 0-2, Madden 0-2). Fouled Out — Towt, Mains. Rebounds — N. Arizona 34 (Shelton 7), Idaho 35 (Christensen 6). Assists — N. Arizona 13 (Shelton 7), Idaho 15 (Christmas 4). Total Fouls — N. Arizona 20, Idaho 21.