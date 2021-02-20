Stanford at Washington State
Tipoff: 1 p.m. today, Beasley Coliseum, Pullman
Records: Stanford 14-8 overall, 10-6 Pac-12; Washington State 13-10, 6-10.
Players: The Cougars’ two point guards, senior Isaac Bonton and sophomore Ryan Rapp, were out with injuries when WSU entertained Cal on Thursday, and they’re still questionable. No matter — sophomore Noah Williams picked up the slack in a big way. He had a career game in a rout of the Bears, posting 32 points on 12-for-20 shooting, along with nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Freshman forward Andrej Jakimovski, playing more of a guard-type role, almost logged a triple-double himself with 11 points, nine assists (against no turnovers) and seven boards. It’s no wonder his favorite player is Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. The Cardinal are led by Pac-12 player of the year candidate Oscar da Silva, who averages 19.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He was too much for WSU to handle in a 15-point loss Jan. 9 to Stanford. The Cardinal rank 22nd nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com.
Game themes: The Cardinal enter off a blowout win Thursday against Washington. WSU was humbled by UW in a last-second loss Monday, but bounced back with the program’s biggest Pac-12 win in 28 years, topping Cal 82-51 on Thursday despite playing with only two scholarship guards available.