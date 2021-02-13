No. 20 USC at Washington State
Tipoff: 5 p.m. today, Beasley Coliseum, Pullman.
Records: USC 16-3 overall, 10-2 Pac-12; WSU 12-8, 5-8.
Players: The Trojans are getting a big lift this season from 7-foot freshman Evan Mobley (15.5 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 55.9 field-goal percentage), part of an unchanging starting five that includes senior guard Tahj Eaddy (13.5 points). Cougars guard Isaac Bonton is averaging 19.7 points in league play and put in 27 in an 85-77 loss at USC.
Game themes: The Cougars try to extend their momentum after knocking off UCLA 81-73 two days ago for their third win in four games. They’ll probably look for a lower-scoring game this time, and USC has no problem with that, having held its opponents to 39 percent shooting so far. The Cougs would love to approximate their 13-for-22 shooting from 3-point range against the Bruins.