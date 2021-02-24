JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — Washington State and Idaho golf each placed in the top three at The Joust at Goose Creek.
The Cougars were second with an 877, 25 strokes behind meet champion Loyola Marymount. The Vandals took third with an 878. It was the highest finish for Washington State outside of Pullman since 2014.
Idaho had three players earn top-10 finishes. Senior Sean Mullan tied for fourth at 5-over-par 215, freshman Jose Suryadinata tied for seventh with a 7-over 217 and junior Colt Sherrell was alone in 10th at 8-over 218.
Washington State senior Nicklaus Chiam was sixth at 6-over 216.
The two teams next will play March 7-9 at the Bandon Dunes Championships, hosted by Idaho, in Bandon, Ore.