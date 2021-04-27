HIGH SCHOOLS
LEWISTON — Genesee starter Cameron Meyer struck out nine, settling in after the first inning to blank Troy the rest of the way in a 12-2 win Monday in a Whitepine League baseball game at Clearwater Park.
“He was able to locate all three of his pitches and kept Troy off-balance,” Bulldogs coach Kevin Maurer said of Meyer, who didn’t walk a batter. “That was one of his best pitching performances all year.”
Meyer’s confidence was boosted by Genesee’s offense, which strung together a three-spot second inning to answer Troy’s two-run first.
Meyer had three singles and Jacob Krick totaled two hits, one a double.
“Our hitters are really developing good approaches at the plate,” said Maurer, whose team moved to 8-3 overall, 8-2 in WPL play. “They’re becoming real tough outs.”
The teams meet again at 5 p.m. today in Genesee.
Genesee 030 45—12 12 1
Troy 200 00—2 4 2
C. Meyer and N. Guinard. M. Hagenbaugh, J. Sanderson (5) and C. House.
Genesee hits — C. Wareham, C. Meyer 3, N. Guinard 2, J. Krick 2 (2B), J. Zenner 2, B. Burt, J. Johnson.
Troy hits — D. Baier, B. Demeerler, J. Sanderson (2B), L. McCully.
Kamiah 7, Potlatch 2
Kamiah bested Whitepine League foe Potlatch in a Whitepine League contest at Clearwater Field that was error-free for both teams.
“Pretty clean baseball,” Kubs coach Tommy Williamson said.
Dylan Weist pitched the first four innings for Kamiah and had two hits including a double. Brady McLay had three hits including two doubles and closed the game out on the pitcher’s mound.
Kamiah 313 000 0—7 14 0
Potlatch 001 100 0—2 8 0
Dylan Weist, Brady McLay (5) and Willis Williamson. T. Howard, C. Simons (6) and A. Palmer.
Kamiah hits — McLay 3 (2 2B), C. Nixon 2 (2 2B), Williamson 2 (2B), H. Williamson 2 (2B), D. Weist 2 (2B), C. Guffey 2, J. Bashaw.
Potlatch hits — S. Barnes 2, L. Whitney 2, I. McNeal, Simons, Z. Younger, G. Ely.
Kendrick 10-12, Prairie 11-7
KENDRICK — A late rally by Kendrick fell short in Game 1 before the Tigers asserted themselves early in Game 2 to split a Whitepine League doubleheader with Prairie of Cottonwood.
Prairie (8-3, 8-2) built an 11-4 lead through five innings.
The Tigers (7-3, 7-3) carried their momentum over to the early stages of the second game and were declared victorious when it was halted for darkness.
GAME 1
Kendrick 004 004 2—10 10 4
Prairie 400 250 X—11 9 1
Talon Alexander, Ty Koepp (4) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. Chase Kaschmitter, Travis Alfrey (6) and Dalton Ross.
Kendrick hits — Matt Fletcher 2 (2B), Rylan Hogan 2 (2B), Alexander (2B), Hunter Taylor, Preston Boyer (2B), Skyler Miller, Koepp, Fitzmorris.
Prairie hits — Dalton Ross 2, Chase Kaschmitter 2, Colton McElroy 2, Reece Shears, Dean Johnson (2B), Lane Remacle.
GAME 2
Prairie 050 02— 7 11 1
Kendrick 415 2X—12 8 1
Johnson, McElroy (2), Connor Schwartz (4) and Ross. Fletcher, Troy Patterson (3), Taylor (5) and Fitzmorris.
Prairie hits — Alfrey 2, Brody Hasselstrom 2 (2B), Remacle 2 (2B), Shears, Kaschmitter, Johnson (2B), McElroy (2B), Schwartz.
Kendrick hits — Fletcher 2 (2B), Hogan 2, Alexander, Taylor, Boyer, Miller.
SOFTBALLShadle Park 21, Pullman 1
Shadle Park routed Pullman in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Greyhounds fell to 2-4 while the Highlanders improved to 6-0.
Shadle Park 482 25—21 15 0
Pullman 100 00— 1 1 4
C. Rice and E. Green. H. Talbot, K. Kallaher (3) and K. Myers, S. Armstrong (5).
Shadle Park hits — T. Richardson 4 (3 2B), C. Rice 3 (2B, HR), C. Brown 2 (HR), R. Jones 2, T. Webster, A. Fleveringer, C. Fleveringer, E. Green.
Pullman hit — Talbot.
TENNISSandpoint 7, Moscow 5
MOSCOW — Lynnsean Young prevailed for Moscow at boys’ No. 1 singles, as did the top girls’ doubles pairing of Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha, but Sandpoint eked out an overall team victory against the Bears in 4A Inland Empire League competition.
Boys’ singles — Lynnsean Young, Mos, def. Charlie Johnson 6-1, 7-5; Brahma Heitz, Sand, def. Brayden Pickard 6-1, 6-0; Josh Jessen, Sand, def. Micah Wolbrecht 6-0, 6-2.
Boys’ doubles — Tyler Korn and Carter Johnson, Sand, def. Clayton Hemming and Kel Larson 6-3, 6-0; Christian Story and Tyler McNamee, Sand, def. Ellis Jaeckel and Lucas Ting 6-0, 6-3.
Girls’ singles — Neva Reseska, Sand, def. Natalie Rice 6-0, 6-2; Maise Brazill, Sand, def. Jayden Pope 6-1, 6-4; Autumn Tafoya, Mos, def. Adrian Doty 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-8.
Girls’ doubles — Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha, Mos, def. Olivia Petruso and Denali Terry 6-1, 6-3; Ella Fountain and Emilia Fountain, Mos, def. Maile Evans and Berkeley Cox 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
Mixed doubles — Aden Heitz and Patch Howard, Sand, def. Ellen Heyns and Mark Sproull 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; Sammie Unger and Bryce Hansen, Mos, def. Kailee McNamee and Evan Wiley 6-1, 6-4.