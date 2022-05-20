BOISE — Cameron Meyer racked up four hits and three RBI as Genesee opened its appearance in the Idaho 1A state baseball tournament at Capital High School with a 20-6 thrashing of Glenns Ferry on Thursday.
Genesee (15-3) plays at 5 p.m. Pacific today against Clearwater Valley, which tripped Garden Valley 16-2 on Thursday.
Cy Wareham and Derek Burt rapped three hits apiece for the Bulldogs (15-3), who jumped out to four runs in the first two innings.
“You always want to be playing your best baseball in the state tournament,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “Today was one of our best games of the season, definitely from the offensive side. We faced a quality arm in Nick Hernandez, and our guys jumped on him right off the bat.”
Cameron Meyer pitched the first four innings for Genesee, allowing one run.
Nate Guinard and Jacob Krick notched two hits each for the Bulldogs.
“I loved our focus and energy,” Maurer said.
Genesee 220 046 6—20 16 4
G. Ferry 010 005 0— 6 7 5
Cameron Meyer, Cy Wareham (5), Jackson Zenner (6) and Nate Guinard. Nick Hernandez, Jose Mesilla (5), Wyatt Castagneto (6), Parker Martinez (7) and Martinez, Mills (7).
Genesee hits — Wareham 3 (2B), Meyer 4 (2B), Guinard 2 (3B), Jacob Krick 2, Zenner, Cole Riebold, Derek Burt 3.
Glenns Ferry hits — Castagneto, Martinez, Gage Reak 2 (2B), Allen DeLeon, Landon Mills, Justice Schrader (3B).
Troy 4, North Star Charter 2
BOISE — The Trojans upset the North Star Huskies of Eagle to advance to the semifinals of the Idaho 1A state tournament. Cameron House allowed only two hits and had 11 strikeouts for Troy (14-5).
North Star Charter (21-3) was one of the highly touted teams of the tournament and ranked No. 2 in the state in the final coach’s poll. More information was unavailable.
PREP GOLFGreeny second in Kalispel
SPOKANE — Lauren Greeny of Pullman shot a 79 to place second in the Kalispel High School Golf Tournament at Kalispel Golf and Country Club.
Pullman scores — 2. Lauren Greeny 79. t17. Ryliann Bednar 102. 21. Matiline Rink 105. 53. Emma Bobo 126. t54. Alexis Hendrickson 127.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDWSU gets 20 to preliminary round
Washington State’s track and field teams had a combined 20 individuals and one relay receive berths to the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field preliminary round meet, to take place May 25-28 at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Caroline Jerotich (5,000), Ben Chappell (hammer), Renee Yang (400 hurdles), Mevin Jelagat (10,000) and Micaela De Mello (100 hurdles) each set personal records at the Pac-12 championship meet this past weekend. Jelagat’s time of 33 minutes, 56.49 seconds set a freshman outdoor record and De Mello lowered her own program record in the 100 hurdles twice, placing second overall after improving her time to 13.03 in the final.
Jacob Englar will head into the meet after winning the Pac-12 title in the pole vault.
De Mello was named the conference’s freshman of the year, becoming the first WSU woman to win the award.
Qualifiers from the preliminary round will advance to compete in the national championships, which take place June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.