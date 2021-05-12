TROY — Cameron Meyer pitched a no-hitter as Genesee nosed to victory 1-0 against Troy on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 1A district baseball playoffs.
Two walks — one of them issued in the first inning — were all that stood between Meyer and a perfect game.
“It was definitely a pitchers’ duel,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “Their guy (Darrick Baier) located so well against us ... Cam was able to match that all the way. He went and attacked that whole game and trusted the guys behind him.”
Genesee’s Cy Wareham notched the first base hit of the day for either team in the fourth inning, then Meyer followed suit, and Jack Johnson walked to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Nate Guinard drove Wareham in for the crucial run.
“You don’t see them too much in the Whitepine League, but in baseball, there’s going to be 1-0 games,” Maurer said. “We’ve always believed that Cam could be a big-game pitcher for us, and he proved that today.”
The Bulldogs (12-8) advance to face Kendrick at Orofino on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Genesee 000 100 0—1 3 0
Troy 000 000 0—0 0 2
C. Meyer and N. Guinard; D. Baier and C. House.
Genesee hits — C. Wareham 2, C. Meyer.
Troy hits — none.
Pullman 22, East Valley 3
SPOKANE VALLEY — Oak Held went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and five RBI to lead Pullman in a five-inning rout of East Valley that concluded an undefeated regular season with a Class 2A Greater Spokane League title.
“The kids have done a really good job,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said. “They’ve been really consistent all year, and it’s just been a lot of fun coaching.”
Carson Coulter also batted 3-for-4 for the Greyhounds (12-0), and had a double and five RBI of his own.
Pullman returns to action in postseason play at 4 p.m. Thursday at home, facing an opponent to be determined.
Pullman (10)61 23—22 12 0
East Valley 200 10— 3 6 5
Collin Dreewes, Oak Held (4) and Carson Coulter; Zac Engh, Ethan Hawes (1), Owen Spendlove (2), T. O’Brien (4), C. Bergman (5) and Bergman, Hawes.
Pullman hits — Held 3 (HR), Coulter 3 (2B), Ryan Bickelhaupt 2 (2B), M. Hilliard 2, Utzman, M. McCloy.
East Valley hits — Hawes 3, Engh, Spendlove, Bergman.
SOFTBALL
Sandpoint 10, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Held to four hits and allowing six first-inning runs, Moscow absorbed a five-inning loss to Sandpoint in a first-round game of the 4A district playoffs.
Amanda Pouchnik of Moscow took the mound as a reliever in the first inning and cooled the Bulldogs down, allowing four runs in as many innings.
Moscow 000 00—0 4 2
Sandpoint 600 31—10 9 1
Kees, Pouchnik (1) and Highfill; Authier and Gammon.
Moscow hits — S. Smith, J. Smith, Pouchnik (2B), Branen.
Sandpoint hits — Cessna, Ward, Gammon 2, Lanie, Tuinstra 2, Inman (HR).
Pullman 17, North Central 1
Meghan McSweeney drove in two runs and scored four herself as Pullman whipped North Central in a five-inning 2A Greater Spokane League “culminating event.”
Hailey Talbot, with perfect fifth-inning relief from Kinsey Kallaher, pitched a four-hitter for the Greyhounds (6-7), who finished fifth in the league.
Keleigh Myers tallied two hits and three runs for Pullman.
North Central 000 10—1 4 1
Pullman 256 4x—17 9 0
Maddy Nelson, Isabella Bay (4) and Abby Ruffcorn, Abby Fleury (4); Hailey Talbot, Kinsey Kallaher (5) and Keleigh Myers.
North Central hits — Bay, Amber McElroy 2 (2B), Kiarra Edwards.
Pullman hits — Kelsey Benton, Meghan McSweeney, Talbot, Myers 2, Kallaher, Madi Wolfe, Sophie Armstrong, Chelsea Johnson.
Genesee 21, Culdesac 8
GENESEE — Kyleigh Carter batted 5-for-5 with two doubles and a triple to lead Genesee to a Class 1A district tournament play-in victory via five-inning mercy rule against Culdesac.
“(Carter is) seeing the ball really well right now, and my top four hitters got 14 hits,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said. “That’s what you want. It wasn’t like we just walked around the bases today; we really hit the ball well.”
The Bulldogs (10-11) will face either Potlatch or Kendrick in the opening round of main draw tournament play.
Culdesac 120 41— 8 4 2
Genesee 364 8x—21 21 3
T. Crea, E. Dau (3), Crea (3) and C. Brown; R. Leseman and B. Leseman.
Culdesac hits — T. Crea (2B), H. Miller (2B), S. Bomar 2.
Genesee hits — K. Carter 5 (2 2B, 3B), B. Leseman 3 (3B), S. Hanson 3 (2B), H. Donner 3 (2 2B), R. Leseman 2, M. Scharnhorst 2, K. Stout, M. Miller, B. Lowe.
TENNIS
Pullman boys 7, East Valley 0
On senior day, the Pullman boys delivered their seventh 7-0 shutout in nine team events to clinch the Class 2A Greater Spokane League title and complete an undefeated regular season.
Senior twins Jay and Om Sahaym blanked their East Valley foes 6-0, 6-0 in doubles play. Fellow senior Ravi Lin manned the No. 1 singles position for the Greyhounds, where he delivered a 6-0, 6-2 victory against East Valley’s Corey Phout in a showing that Pullman coach Cody Wendt dubbed “the best of his season by far, dismantling a strong opponent.”
Sophomore Brian Fugh, seeing his first ever varsity singles action, had the most dramatic match of the day and the season for the Hounds as he saved two match points to complete a 0-6, 7-6 (3), 11-9 rally to victory.
“There are hardly words enough to tell how grateful I am for this gifted, dedicated and sportsmanlike group of seniors,” Wendt said. “It is an honor to have overseen their high school careers, to have claimed this undefeated league title, and to have the chance to take the form they and the underclassmen alike have shown to Districts.”
Singles — Ravi Lin, Pul, def. Corey Phout 6-0, 6-2; Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Luke Holecek 6-3, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Teo Diaz 6-0, 6-1; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Chase Weidmer 0-6, 7-6 (3), 11-9.
Doubles — Ambrose Wang and Connor Lee, Pul, def. Tate Gregorsen and Ben Donahue 6-1, 6-0; Jay Sahaym and Om Sahaym, Pul, def. Erich Pritchard and Koy Gregerson 6-0, 6-0; Garrison Hoiland and Kieran Hampson, Pul, won by forfeit.
Pullman 5, East Valley 2
SPOKANE VALLEY — Addison Hawes clinched the team win with a 6-1, 6-1 verdict at No. 2 singles as the undefeated Pullman girls topped East Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
The Greyhounds finish the regular season at 9-0 and 7-0.
Gwyn Heim won the first set of a rematch at No. 1 singles with Tiffany Phout before dropping the next two sets. Renee Sun and Audrey Pitzer finished their undefeated seasons with 6-0, 6-0 victories.
Singles — Tiffany Phout, EV def Gwyn Heim, Pul 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Molly Vinyard, EV 6-1, 6-1, Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Athena Lyons-Huss, EV 6-0, 6-0; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Eva Sheffler EV 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Jazzy McGee/Grace Stoner, EV def Chloe Schore/Suba Venkatasubramanian, Pul 6-0, 6-7 (6), 6-4, Kalee Hildebrand/Margot Keene, Pul, def. Bella Stoner/Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh EV 6-1, 6-0; Natalie Nestegard/Lydia Nelson Pul, def Kinzie Bennett/Samara Reyes, EV 6-0, 6-4
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pullman 8, Rogers 0
Isaac Kim produced a hat trick in the first 10 minutes as Pullman stomped Rogers in a 2A Greater Spokane League boys’ soccer game.
Kim finished with four goals and offered an assist to Mitch LaVielle in the 61st minute in addition to tallying his third hat trick of the season, something that hadn’t been done in more than a decade for Pullman.
“The last player who had two of them was on the 2011 team, which was as far as I can look back,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “It’s amazing that he did it in a shortened season too.”
The Greyhounds (6-3) face off against North Central in district play Thursday.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 4 4—8
Pullman — Isaac Kim (Carlens Dollins), 6th. min.
Pullman — Kim (Aiden Crossler), 9th.
Pullman — Kim, 10th.
Pullman — Dollins (Crossler), 13th.
Pullman — Kim (Dollins), 42nd.
Pullman — Carlens, 47th.
Pullman — Mitch LaVielle (Kim), 61st.
Pullman — Leon Lange, (Kellan Yoshikawa), 75th.
Shots — Rogers 5, Pullman 12.
Saves — Rogers: Kieffer Silva, 4. Pullman: Max Wolsborn 3, Tom Cole 2.