PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Juwan Howard was standing at the center of his Michigan team posing for oncourt pictures when he finally grabbed the hefty Battle 4 Atlantis championship trophy from the table in front of him.
The first-year coach tipped it backward to peek at the front and the large seashell on its base, then used both hands to hoist it above his head with a celebratory scream.
“It’s gratifying to be able to hold up that trophy and say, you know what? All that sacrifice we put through, all the hard work we put in, it was well worth it,” Howard said.
There was no arguing with the results, either. His Wolverines again overwhelmed a highly ranked opponent with their flowing offense to beat No. 8 Gonzaga 82-64 in Friday’s title game. It closed a three-game run that saw Michigan go from arriving in the Bahamas as an afterthought in an eight-team tournament featuring four AP Top 25 teams to commanding everyone’s attention.
“Well, I’m sure we’re on the map now,” Howard said, grinning.
Jon Teske added 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks as the tournament’s most valuable player for the Wolverines (7-0).
Yet the story was more about the way Michigan won the title than any stats. The Wolverines handled Iowa State in Wednesday’s opener, then led No. 6 North Carolina by 24 at one point during Thursday’s win before beating the Zags (8-1). That secured a pair of early marquee wins for Howard, the longtime NBA player and member of Michigan’s “Fab Five” a quarter-century ago.
This one had a similar feeling to the UNC win too, with Michigan’s offense kicking into a hot-shooting gear midway through the second half to take control and build a huge lead.
GONZAGA (8-1)
Petrusev 4-16 0-0 9, Kispert 1-4 3-5 6, Tillie 9-14 0-1 20, Gilder 1-6 2-4 5, Woolridge 3-7 0-0 6, Timme 4-9 1-3 9, Zakharov 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Ayayi 4-9 0-0 9. Totals 26-65 6-13 64.
MICHIGAN (7-0)
Livers 8-11 0-0 21, Teske 9-15 0-1 19, Brooks 3-10 0-0 8, Simpson 6-11 0-0 13, Wagner 4-8 2-2 10, Castleton 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Johns 0-0 0-0 0, Bajema 1-1 0-0 2, Nunez 0-0 0-0 0, DeJulius 3-5 0-2 9. Totals 34-63 2-5 82.
Halftime — Michigan, 36-25. 3-point goals — Gonzaga 6-12 (Tillie 2-4, Gilder 1-1, Petrusev 1-1, Kispert 1-3, Ayayi 1-3), Michigan 12-23 (Livers 5-8, DeJulius 3-5, Brooks 2-4, Simpson 1-2, Teske 1-3, Wagner 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Gonzaga 35 (Petrusev 9), Michigan 35 (Teske 15). Assists — Gonzaga 12 (Woolridge 5), Michigan 17 (Simpson 13). Total fouls — Gonzaga 8, Michigan 12. A — 2,110.