ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan has cut ties with hockey coach Mel Pearson.

The school announced its decision on Friday. Pearson’s contract expired after last season and he had been an at-will employee, pending a review of the program.

An investigation, obtained by MLive among others, that was given to the school in May revealed in that Pearson pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing during the 2020-21 season and fired volunteer coach Steve Shields for raising concerns.

