College basketball
Miller to transfer to WSU men’s basketball team
PULLMAN — Former Montana forward Tony Miller has opted to return to his home state, where he’ll join the Washington State men’s basketball and first-year coach Kyle Smith.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound redshirt junior announced Thursday on Twitter that he’ll become the 15th player on Smith’s team, meaning the roster is complete after a spot reopened last week when former starting point guard Ahmed Ali made public his intentions to transfer to Hawaii.
Ali had tested the transfer waters when he entered his name into the NCAA’s portal in April. He announced on Twitter in June he’d likely be returning, then made his departure official Aug. 8.
Miller, from Woodinville, Wash., redshirted with the Grizzlies last season after transferring from Division II Seattle Pacific, where he started and starred for two seasons.
He struggled with injuries as a sophomore, missing 12 games, but averaged 18 points per contest. As a rookie, Miller was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year. He logged 19 points per game, 9.7 rebounds and tallied 15 double-doubles — the 11th best mark in D-II that year
Miller joins a frontcourt that includes Wazzu’s two most experienced players — CJ Elleby, an All-Pac-12 freshman team honoree last year, and 6-9 senior mainstay Jeff Pollard.
College swimming
WSU swim slate set
PULLMAN — Washington State’s women’s swimming will play host to five regular-season meets at Gibb Pool in 2019-20, second-year coach Matt Leach announced.
The Cougars are set to open the season with three home events at Gibb Pool beginning with the Crimson & Gray Intrasquad meet Sept. 20 followed by a relays-only meet with Nevada, San Diego State and Idaho at 5 p.m. Sept. 27. WSU will host Nevada in a dual meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 28.
The Cougars will host a dual with Idaho at 5 p.m. Oct. 18, then will host duals against UCLA (Jan. 11) and USC (Jan. 24) in Pac-12 competition to conclude the home portion of the schedule.