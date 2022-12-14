When Mike Leach first moved to Mississippi State from Washington State, he stayed in the Left Field Lofts at the Bulldogs’ baseball stadium.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments have balconies that look out at the diamond at Dudy Noble Field and are a three-minute walk from Mississippi State’s football facility and practice field.

Leach asked about living in one of the lofts. Even if that had been possible, his wife, Sharon, quickly put the kibosh on that idea.

Tags

Recommended for you