Washington State might have come out of the gates a touch lethargic, but playing on only 23 hours of rest didn’t hinder the Cougs’ women’s basketball team enough.
WSU broke free from a tight game in the second quarter, cruising to a 73-52 win against outmatched local nonconference foe Eastern Washington on Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougars (4-1) had come within a whisker of upsetting No. 7 Oregon, falling 69-65 in a Pac-12 thriller Monday. Two days prior, Wazzu stunned 21st-ranked Oregon State.
“I thought it was a sporadic kind of performance,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I think we were expecting that to be the case after playing our third game in four days. It took us a while to get going, and I don’t know if we ever were truly tremendous on the offensive end.”
WSU got key players some much-needed rest, cutting their minutes down when it appeared the reserves could manage EWU (1-6) just fine.
In 21 minutes apiece, standouts Ula Motuga and Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. Leger-Walker added three steals. Post Bella Murekatete registered six points and six boards — four offensively. Johanna Teder doled out five assists.
“Loved the fact we didn’t have to play them a lot today,” Ethridge said of her starters, pointing out recent heavy work loads for Motuga and the Leger-Walker sisters, freshman Charlisse and senior Krystal.
Backups Cherilyn Molina (11 points) and Michaela Jones (10) chipped in double figures, and Grace Sarver had nine. Molina swiped five steals.
“Everyone did a good job of coming in and knowing we had to get this one win before moving forward and thinking about our Christmas break,” said Motuga, whose team will get some deserved time off before a Jan. 1 Pac-12 game at Utah. “It was a slow start, but as the wheels got turning, we really got into a good groove. And I think even bigger was, moving forward, the girls who don’t normally play as much did a great job.”
EWU was paced by freshman Maisie Burnham, who scored 16 points. Grace Kirscher and Kennedy Dickie had 10 each. WSU piled up 23 points off the Eagles’ 25 turnovers. The visitors were outrebounded by 10 and outshot by 6 percent.
WSU outscored EWU 17-7 in the second quarter to generate a double-digit advantage that it held for the rest of the day.
The Cougars hit a season-best 48.1 percent of their field-goal attempts, and went 8-for-19 from distance.
Yet Ethridge was more pleased with a defense that continues to fare better than many had predicted. Wazzu held an opponent under 55 points for the third time this year.
“I’ve gotten a lot of messages from friends in the business that just say that’ll keep you in games — the defensive end, the rebounding, playing with that kind of passion and energy, and recklessness kinda, just throwing your bodies around and being so active,” she said. “If we can consistently be that night in and night out, it gives us different ways to win games.
“I do think our offense is going to come around — our shooting, our depth and I think our scoring will eventually catch up to our defense.”
EASTERN WASHINGTON (1-6)
Burnham 5-9 6-12 16, Dickie 4-8 0-0 10, Alexander 4-9 0-1 9, Dick 1-3 0-0 3, Kirscher 3-8 2-2 10, Knowles 0-0 0-0 0, Newman 0-3 0-0 0, Cunill 0-1 1-2 1, Fossen 1-2 0-0 3, Schaplow 0-0 0-0 0, Van Buren 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-43 9-17 52.
WASHINGTON STATE (4-1)
Motuga 4-7 5-6 13, Murekatete 2-5 2-2 6, C. Leger-Walker 5-9 0-0 12, K. Leger-Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Teder 2-4 0-1 5, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 3-6 2-4 10, Ce. Molina 1-4 0-0 2, Ch. Molina 3-5 4-5 11, Sarver 4-10 0-2 9, Celikdemir 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 13-20 73.
Eastern Washington 13 7 15 17—52
Washington State 16 17 20 20—73
3-point goals — E. Washington 7-17 (Burnham 0-2, Dickie 2-5, Alexander 1-1, Dick 1-3, Kirscher 2-3, Newman 0-1, Fossen 1-2), Washington St. 8-19 (Motuga 0-2, C. Leger-Walker 2-4, K. Leger-Walker 1-1, Teder 1-3, Jones 2-4, Ch. Molina 1-1, Sarver 1-4). Rebounds — E. Washington 26 (Burnham 8), Washington St. 36 (Murekatete 6). Assists — E. Washington 11 (Kirscher 5), Washington St. 18 (Teder 5). Total fouls — E. Washington 18, Washington St. 16.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.