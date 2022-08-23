How they fared
Several former Washington State Cougars and Idaho Vandals played in the NFL’s second week of preseason games, with many vying for coveted roster spots. Here’s a look at how they fared:
WSU
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Went 14-for-17 for 142 yards in a 21-20 win against the Browns. The current backup behind Jalen Hurts played the entire first half.
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Gave up the only sack allowed by the Eagles in a 21-20 win versus the Browns. Dillard has played on 74 offensive snaps in two preseason games.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: Had two tackles in a 20-10 win versus the Panthers. Both tackles happened on the same drive in the second quarter.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Did not play in a 20-10 loss to the Panthers.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Led the Colts with five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 27-26 loss to the Lions. The 50-yard touchdown pass was thrown by Sam Ehlinger in the third quarter to tie the game at 20.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Had two solo tackles in a 24-17 loss against the Ravens.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: Was claimed off of waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 16. Winston did not play in the 21-20 loss to the Eagles.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: Had two receptions for 32 yards in a 15-13 loss to the Raiders. The 32 receiving yards was third-most on the team.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Arizona: Went 3-for-6 for 37 yards and a touchdown in a 24-17 loss to the Ravens. The rookie connected with Jontre Kirklin for 15 yards in the fourth quarter.
WR Travell Harris, Cleveland: Was waived by the Browns on Aug. 17.
RB Max Borghi, Pittsburgh: The halfback was cut by the Denver Broncos and signed with the Steelers. Borghi had one carry for one yard in a 16-15 win versus the Jaguars.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: Played in 42 percent of defensive snaps
S Dan Isom, L.A. Rams: Played on 24 snaps but did not record a tackle in a 24-20 loss to the Texans.
WR Calvin Jackson, NY Jets: Was targeted twice but did not have a reception in a 24-16 win against the Falcons.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: Played 56 percent of offensive snaps for a Seahawk offense that gained 96 rushing yards in a 27-11 loss against the Bears.
OT Ryan Liam, Seattle: Was activated from the active/PUP list on Aug 16, but did not play in the 27-11 loss to the Bears.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: Had one reception for 14 yards in a 16-15 loss to the Steelers. The catch was made with 52 seconds remaining in the game and got the Jaguars into Pittsburgh territory before they missed a potential game-winning field goal.
OL Jesse Davis, Minnesota: Did not play in a 17-7 loss to the 49ers.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: Had two solo tackles in a 20-10 loss to the Packers. The former seventh-round pick tackled Patrick Taylor on back-to-back plays in the second Green Bay drive of the game. Both after 3-yard gains.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Did not play with an injured hamstring in a 21-20 win versus the Browns.
LB Tre Walker, Washington, D.C.: Did not play in a 24-14 loss to the Chiefs.