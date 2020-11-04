Mixed bag for WSU’s front 6

Washington State finally released a football depth chart Tuesday, and the defensive-line section contained exactly the types of surprises you’d expect on Election Day.
Brennan Jackson? Amir Mujahid?
Practices have been closed to the media, and coaches have been coy about the defensive position battles, especially up front. So maybe surprises were inevitable.
But, yes, a little-used sophomore — Jackson — is the first name listed at one of the edge-rush spots, and a March transfer from the 2020 edition of “Last Chance U” — Mujahid — tops the list at one of the tackle positions.
More predictable was the pecking order at linebacker, where Jahad Woods has started 36 consecutive games on the weakside, Justus Rogers manned the middle all of last season, and even the backups are proven commodities.
Hence a mixed bag along the front six of a 4-2-5 defense as Wazzu heads into Saturday’s season opener at Oregon State (7:30 p.m., FS1). The Cougars hope the savvy of the linebackers rubs off quickly on the greenhorns up front.
The headliner of the group is Woods (6-foot-1, 230 pounds), who assumed an increasingly heavy load during the team’s defensive struggles in 2019 and wound up with 141 tackles, fourth-highest in the country and the most at the school since 1991. With any luck, he’ll get more help this year.
Fellow senior Rogers (6-2, 232), a former quarterback who brings that kind of mentality to the defense, almost is as experienced as Woods, having appeared in all 39 WSU games the past three years.
Yet another senior backer is weakside backup Dillon Sherman (6-2, 219), who missed last season with an injury but saw plenty of meaningful action before that. Also seasoned is Rogers’ understudy, sophomore Travion Brown (6-3, 233), who started five games at nickelback last year and gained almost 20 pounds during the offseason.
All in all, the linebackers are one of the strengths of the team. But the D-line? Hard to say.
Coaches offered a hint of their high opinion of Jackson and Mujahid two weeks ago when they included them on their 17-man player leadership council. Now, those two are probable starters.
Jackson (6-4, 249), who appeared in two games last year before suffering a season-ending leg injury, is among the defenders being converted to edge, where they’ll assume a three-point stance and embody the run-stuffing priorities of new defensive coordinator Jake Dickert.
Mujahid (6-3, 278) was an all-league selection last year as a sophomore at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., which is featured in the fifth season of Netflix’s popular “Last Chance U” program. He wasn’t part of the Cougs’ initial signing class but came on board in March.
One of the revelations of the depth chart is Dallas Hobbs isn’t a persona non grata.
In the summer, he was one of 13 charter members of WeAreUnited, the Pac-12 players group that threatened to boycott the season if its demands for coronavirus testing and other issues weren’t met. Kassidy Woods, a supporter of the group who has since left the WSU roster, told the New York Times in August that he and Hobbs “are pretty much ostracized from the team.” But Hobbs (6-6, 285), who started seven games last season, is the first player listed at one of the tackle spots as a junior.
Also in the mix are two unseasoned tackles, junior Christian Mejia (6-3, 285) and sophomore Ahmir Crowder (6-3, 297).
Far more familiar are some of the edge rushers.
Will Rodgers III (6-4, 239), a senior and 18-game starter who led the Cougs last year with four sacks, is converting from tackle to edge and is the first name listed on one side of the line. Willie Taylor III (6-4, 232), a junior and 21-game starter, is making the transition from the now-defunct rush linebacker spot and is deemed the team’s best pass-rusher by offensive tackle Abe Lucas. Sophomore Ron Stone Jr. (6-3, 234) started twice at rush in 2019 and seems a star in the making.
The plethora of names — and the use of the word “or” between the first and second names at every position on the D-line depth chart — corroborates what coaches have been saying about this group. It’s a bit of a muddle.
That’s one more reason it seemed appropriate on Election Day.
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.