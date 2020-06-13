MLB
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and its players are moving closer — to a deal or to Commissioner Rob Manfred ordering a shortened season without an agreement.
MLB offered players 80 percent of their prorated salaries and a 72-game schedule beginning July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season, according to details of the proposal obtained by the Associated Press.
Players would get 70 percent of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason under MLB’s plan, given to the union Friday.
“This represents our final proposal for a 72-game season,” Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a letter to union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer that was obtained by the AP. “You should let us know by the end of the day on June 14 whether players desire to accept it.”
Teams cut their proposed schedule each time they make an offer because of the calendar, unwilling to delay the World Series past October. Because salaries are tied to games, total pay for the year decreases as time goes by.
GOLF
Varner takes early 1-shot lead over Spieth at Colonial
FORT WORTH, Texas — Harold Varner III took his place in history in the PGA Tour’s technology era, all because of a triple bogey.
Jordan Spieth had his lowest 36-hole score in four years. Rory McIlroy shot 63 with a bogey on his last hole. The strongest field of the year in golf’s return to competition produced an All-Star leaderboard at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
No wonder a spectator tried to sneak into Colonial on Friday. There was plenty to see.
The man didn’t get too see much before course officials noticed someone looking out of place with so few people in the first place. He wore jogging shorts, a black T-shirt and no credentials. He was sent packing.
““Watching from afar, this is a golf course that’s always let the best players rise to the top,”” said McIlroy, two shots behind Varner going into the weekend. ““You have to be in complete control of your game, hit fairways, hit greens, convert some putts. Yeah, the leaderboard is a ‘Who’s Who’ of golf right now. I’m just happy to be in the mix.””
NBA
NBA gives teams, players more detailed schedule for restart
The NBA gave teams a more definitive timetable for the restart to the pandemic-interrupted season Friday, including required coronavirus testing that is set to begin this month and mandatory individual workouts in early July before training camps.
The league is still working on completing the health and safety protocols that will essentially become the rulebook for the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Fla., — and told teams that talks with the National Basketball Players Association on those issues are continuing.
Meanwhile, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said that Disney workers who will be on the campus during the NBA restart will have to follow a long list of protocols — including constant mask or other appropriate personal protective equipment usage when in the vicinity of any NBA participants or others there for the restart, strict social distancing guidelines and a submission to daily temperature checks and symptom self-assessments.
There are other requirements that will also apply to those working in housekeeping and food service, said the person, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those details have not been revealed publicly. The NBPA has said player health and safety will be a top priority, and there are still many concerns about how things will work once teams arrive at Disney.
But with negotiations on many levels apparently far enough along to determine a schedule of sorts, the league gave teams the go-ahead to immediately start allowing two assistant coaches to deal with voluntary player workouts. The rule had been one coach with one player since teams were given the green light to re-open facilities for the voluntary workouts last month.