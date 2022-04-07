It’ll end up being 157 days between the moment Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves won last year’s World Series and the start of the 2022 baseball season. Everything in between? Tough to sum that up quickly.
A record spending spree on free agents. A bitter work stoppage that delayed opening day.
Maybe most unthinkable of all: Freeman isn’t even in Atlanta anymore.
There’s a lot to catch up on before the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers open the season at Wrigley Field this afternoon, the first of seven games that day.
Before the first pitch is delivered today, here’s what to know:
Rule changes
Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement brought with it several changes that fans will notice quickly. Most notably, the designated hitter has been adopted by the National League full-time.
The postseason field was expanded to 12 teams from 10, with the top two teams in each league getting first-round byes and a best-of-three wild-card round replacing the old one-game playoffs.
The “zombie” runner is back for extra innings for one more season amid concerns over player health with the season condensed to fit in 162 games. The rule automatically places a runner at second base for each team to begin each inning after the ninth.
One that fans may like: umpires will now be given microphones and asked to explain rulings after replay reviews.
One they might not like: the league now has the right to place advertising patches on team uniforms, thought the earliest they would appear is the postseason.
New threads
Cleveland is unveiling a new team name and logos this season, transforming into the Guardians after years of acrimony of their former name, which many considered offensive. They’ll play their first official game as the Guardians on Thursday, when Shane Bieber likely toes the mound at Kansas City. They play their first home game April 15 against San Francisco.
Rookies to watch
Seiya Suzuki, Bobby Witt Jr. and Julio Rodríguez headline an exciting class of rookies set to debut on opening day.
Suzuki, a 27-year-old Japanese star, will take his first crack at U.S. baseball with the Chicago Cubs after signing an $85 million, five-year deal. The outfielder has power, speed and has even shown off some personality despite the language barrier, learning to say “Mike Trout, I love you” at his news conference.
Witt is the game’s top prospect and will start at third base for the Royals. He could be a five-tool talent with exceptional power. Rodríguez, with Seattle, ranks just behind Witt on the national radar and could be the key to ending the Mariners’ 20-year postseason drought.
Another name to know: Reds starter Hunter Greene, who reached 104 mph at Triple-A last year.
One more time
The Cardinals are reuniting Albert Pujols with Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright for what could be a special goodbye for the trio that won the 2006 World Series together for St. Louis. Molina has already said it will be his final season and Wainwright hinted he’s likely done after 2022, too.
The 42-year-old Pujols is also likely to retire after playing out a $2.5 million, one-year deal.