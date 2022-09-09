Idaho will travel across the country to play Indiana on Saturday, but it’ll serve as a homecoming of sorts for redshirt junior linebacker Paul Moala.

Moala was born in Salt Lake City but moved to Mishawaka, Ind., three hours away from the Bloomington campus, with his family when he was 8 years old.

“It’s an away game, but I see it as a home game,” Moala said. “I’m really excited to go back and play in front of my friends and family back home.”

Tags

Recommended for you