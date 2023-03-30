The Idaho football team had its first spring practice Tuesday, but it felt more like winter without the comfort of the Kibbie Dome as the Vandals were outside at the East Field because the dome was going through some construction.

But the miserable conditions didn’t deter the players from getting work done on the field.

The receivers clearly were the best group of the bunch at the conclusion. There isn’t much of an argument for any other group, as the pass-catchers are the most tenured and, without a doubt, have the most star power.

