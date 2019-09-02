On the first day of the Cougars’ annual monastic retreat in Lewiston in early August, somebody asked offensive line coach Mason Miller if it seemed weird, more than two decades after graduating from college, to be sharing tight quarters with his Washington State coaching colleagues in a dormitory at Lewis-Clark State College.
“No, I think it’s awesome,” he said. “I mean, this is the greatest day of my life. It’s like Groundhog Day.”
Was there a hint of irony in his voice? Yes, but there was also a hint of absolute seriousness.
He was referring, of course, to the Bill Murray movie that, come to think of it, Miller might very well have watched as a college student in the mid-1990s.
Specifically, he was referring to the cyclical routine of preseason football camp, the daily series of meetings, meals and workouts that, through its utter predictability, allows coaches and players to focus intently on self-improvement.
Almost a month later, in a 58-7 vaporization of New Mexico State on a warm and mellow evening at Martin Stadium on Saturday, Wazzu fans saw the fruits of the Cougars’ spartan labors.
Top to bottom, they’ve pieced together more complete performances. If some kind of crazy perfection had been the goal here, their defense didn’t get the memo until the second quarter.
But their offense? In producing touchdowns on each of their first six possessions, and at least a field goal on each of their first 10, players on that side of the ball moved closer to their Groundhog Day ideals than they’d ever previously come during Mike Leach’s seven-plus years as coach.
Anthony Gordon, a senior quarterback who’s essentially been carving ice sculptures in virtual anonymity for three years in Pullman, took the field for the first time since his junior-college days in 2015, unveiled to the world his comely spirals and set new standards for starting debuts.
He threw four touchdown passes before his first incompletion. He watched receivers use speed and precision to break open, then found them downfield like a searchlight. He finished with 420 passing yards, five TDs and no interceptions. He didn’t repeat Miller’s line about this being the greatest day of his life, but Cougar fans probably imagined that to be true.
Miller, whose work with the O-linemen last year earned deep respect from the cognoscenti of the Wazzu fan base, is fond of dictums like “Be where your feet are” and “Be a nickel rather than five pennies,” and his charges embodied that advice during Gordon’s coming-out party. He was sacked only once, after the score had ballooned to 45-7.
To be sure, all of this was aided by the near-invisibility of the New Mexico State defense. But the Leach-era Cougars haven’t always taken advantage of such things in season openers. If they needed any reminder of that, they could look over at Gordon’s backup, Gage Gubrud, who had orchestrated Eastern Washington’s upset of the overconfident Cougars in the first game of 2016.
This time, there was never a hint of that type of complacence.
Before kickoff, Leach was interviewed by Samantha Peszek, a former Olympic gymnast who was serving as sideline reporter for the Pac-12 Networks. She asked the coach what he wanted to see from Gordon in his first start.
His answer perhaps disappointed Sam Peszek the reporter but probably pleased Sam Peszek the gymnast. One imagines that much of the Cougars’ graceful performance on this day met with her approval.
“I just want him to do his job and basically make routine plays,” Leach replied, as he always replies to such questions. “And I want it to look a lot like it did (in practice) Tuesday and Wednesday.”
In college football, big-time gymnastics and any other serious pursuit, every day is Groundhog Day.
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.