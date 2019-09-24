On Saturday morning, Idaho’s new school president was making the rounds, toasting with tailgating students and parents, and going semi-viral in the process thanks to his downing of a gelatinous refreshment.
The institution’s new athletic director was out and about, giving interviews, getting to know some Moscow folks and impressing all with her impeccable resume, one built on responsible decision-making and equity, those traits aimed to fill a void at Idaho.
On the administrative side, it’s looking all right.
On the football side ... wait, Idaho beat Eastern Washington, too?
The Vandals have effectively invigorated and stabilized a rivalry that was less so when they handled EWU throughout the 1980s-90s, and notably less so over the past 20 years, when they rarely played the Eagles but never beat them.
It’s a new feel. It’s not often that this kind of outward stability and satisfaction crop up on the Palouse’s east side. If only for now, let UI have this one, a day of prospect capped by its momentous 35-27 upset of the subdivision’s 11th-ranked team, the 2018 runner-up.
For now — but maybe increasingly — Idaho is not the disparaged program, the one that outside FCS onlookers have continuously told to “eat your humble pie” for a year, and had branded a “dumpster fire" once or twice.
Throughout the past two weeks, UI’s turned overarching faithlessness on its head, replacing it with at least tentative enthusiasm. Possibly above all is that the program’s most contentious topic has been quelled some — stabilized, you might say.
“I’ve seen a lot of B.S. on this site (Twitter) the last couple years about (quarterback) Mason (Petrino), more so from people who don’t know him,” wrote Matt Linehan, one of the Vandals’ top QBs of the last 20 years who was on UI’s sidelines Saturday. “Dude is one of the toughest kids I’ve ever met, not to mention one of the best competitors.”
Petrino, a senior, has heard most of the slights; it’s tough to tune out. Since his phone would “blow up every two minutes,” he simply eliminated social media from his life and jokingly considered a Razr flip phone.
“They can all boo me. (With) the guys in the locker room, it’s all love,” he said. “They can all say whatever they want. ... It’s hard, but it is what it is, being a coach’s kid.”
On Saturday, Petrino’s few mistakes were significantly overshadowed by just how sound and steady his play was. He was key in advancing the Vandals into scoring position seven times, he kept possessions alive in any number of ways — making checks, finding running lanes and windows to throw — and completed some well-placed tosses I’m not sure anyone foresaw a year ago today. He finished with 300 total yards and three scores to one interception.
When his father, coach Paul, goes on a tangent/rant in the middle of his all-encompassing postgame lauds, you know he’s in a good mood.
“I’m happy for my son, who most people in here don’t like,” he said. “But he plays his tail off, competes. He’s a good player. At some point, people might be able to say it.”
Many who thought they never would are now. But the seventh-year coach doesn’t want this message forgotten: Quarterbacks tend to get way too much credit, and way too much blame.
“Everyone around him played good,” he said.
True, not a single position group was downright exploited by the 20-point favorite Eags. That’s, er, uncommon. Dare I say that the Vandals are looking much more stable in play, either like their old-school FCS selves or that FBS-caliber team they hoped to be last year?
I assume there’ll be some “Eastern was down four defenders” arguments. Well, Idaho was also down a handful — two D-linemen, a corner and two main-rotation linebackers. The other sides were relatively intact.
But in general, the Vandals’ offense physically dominated the first half and played cleanly enough in the second to hold tight. The defense had a similar opening, and after the break, made stops when it absolutely needed them, most notably a late-third-quarter incompletion forced on fourth-and-goal, with the Eagles garnering momentum and at UI’s 1.
That was thanks to pressure from the subdivision’s reigning defensive player of the week (College Sports Madness), Charles Akanno, and a secondary that’d hold out just long enough for the front seven to disrupt.
Sure, EWU made a late charge, playing off a second-half blocked field goal, a refreshed star quarterback in Eric Barriere and an Idaho attack that got complacent. No one expected the Eags to roll over and die, right?
And certainly, no one expected the subject of expanding stability at Idaho to be broached this season, especially so early and after a win no one saw coming, save the Vandals’ players and staff.
“I know everyone lost faith in us and thought we were terrible coaches and bad players and everything else after the Penn State game,” Paul Petrino said. “To be honest with you, I was confident going into this game.”
It’s like the burgeoning confidence in Idaho’s new administrators, which is beginning to jibe simultaneously with confidence the Vandal faithful are slowly regaining in their team. Maybe it’ll all result in more than 6,500 butts in the Kibbie Dome seats next time.
“I think a lot of people turned their heads, if they didn’t already last week,” said Mason Petrino.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.