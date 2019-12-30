PHOENIX — Despite recent evidence to the contrary, Washington State University knows how to stop the triple-option.
The institutional knowledge, one imagines, seeped into the walls of old Bohler Gym two-plus decades ago, when then-defensive coordinator Bill Doba on a yearly basis — during Oregon State week — stood in front of a chalkboard in a coaches’ war room and reduced the task of stopping the triple-option to a beautiful simplicity.
“You’ve got to have two to the dive and two to the quarterback and hopefully two to the pitch,” Doba said in 1993, shortly after the Cougars had held the Beavers, during their peculiar wishbone phase, to four first downs in a 51-6 Wazzu victory in Pullman.
But if you implied Doba’s formula had been a significant factor in the outcome, he would balk.
“It’s players — I don’t care what you say,” he insisted that day. “(The Beavers) had plays that should have worked. They double-teamed (defensive tackle) Chad Eaton, and he splits the double-team and makes the tackle for a loss. We just had better players.”
Twenty-six years later, it’s easier to believe him.
The Beavers of the Jerry Pettibone tenure — the best thing you could say about their style of offense was it echoed their coach’s name — never came close to generating a triple-option like the one Air Force mercilessly unleashed on the Cougars on Friday in a 31-21 win in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field.
For much of this dreary warmup act for the Fiesta Bowl in nearby Glendale, Ariz., the Falcons’ execution was flawless. The timing of their handoffs, their fakes, their pitches, their presnap motions, was impeccable. When it wasn’t, Wazzu obligingly stepped out of their path anyway.
Two to the dive, two to the quarterback, two to the pitch? No, this was more like, “Leave everything to Jahad Woods.” The overworked WSU linebacker wound up with 20 tackles.
The Falcons knifed up the Cougar front line like chefs on the Food Network. For all the shameless plugging of the bowl sponsor before and during the game, this wasn’t about Cheez-Its after all. It was about slicing through Cougar Gold.
You say 31 points doesn’t sound like much? You’re judging by the Cougars’ Air Raid standards. The Falcons’ longest gain was only 22 yards. To WSU defenders’ credit, they finally made good on their season-long vow to stop giving up explosive plays. But who needs explosives when you’re averaging 5.4 yards per run and never feel the need to keep the defense honest?
The Falcons’ goal merely wasn’t to score points. It was to keep the Air Raid on the sideline, and they announced this intention loudly with a 12-minute, 23-second possession on their first series. I’ve known marriages that didn’t last that long. The Falcons couldn’t have held the ball longer if they’d grabbed it and sprinted out of the stadium.
Cougars coach Mike Leach said he and Hal Mumme, when dreaming up the Air Raid, took inspiration from the wishbone, largely because of the way it widely distributes the ball.
But only one team in this game widely distributed the ball. Eleven of Anthony Gordon’s 28 completions for Wazzu went to one guy, Brandon Arconado.
In more ways than one, the Falcons out-Leached Mike Leach.
They went 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions, including one they brazenly attempted from their 34-yard line. They deftly illustrated the point a weird run-oriented offense can maintain consistency better than a weird pass-oriented offense. In other words, they went 5-for-5 in the red zone. The Cougars twice failed on fourth-and-goal from the 2.
At the same time, the game served as the ultimate refutation of Leach’s assertion that possession time is a meaningless stat. When the disparity is 43:24 to 16:36, it’s the most meaningful stat on the page.
Somewhere, Jerry Pettibone is smiling.
