Prep BASKETBALL
KAMIAH — Isabelle Monk collected 21 points, three 3-pointers, seven rebounds and three steals as Genesee downed Kamiah 64-46 on Saturday in a Whitepine League Division I girls’ high school basketball game.
Claira Osborne added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-1, 5-1), who also got eight rebounds from Lucie Ranisate, four assists from Bailey Leseman and four steals from Taylor Mayer.
Genesee coach Greg Hardie liked his team’s wire-to-wire diligence and the breakout performance of Monk, a sophomore who has assumed point-guard duties in the absence of the injured Makenzie Stout.
GENESEE (6-1, 5-1)
Taylor Mayer 3 0-0 8, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 2 3-4 8, Lucie Ranisate 4 1-2 9, Kami Lockler 1 0-0 3, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 4 5-6 13, Isabelle Monk 6 6-9 21, Jessica Holmes 0 2-2 2, Shonda Bunte 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-23 64.
KAMIAH (4-6, 3-4)
Logan Landmark 1 0-0 3, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Dorian Hix 1 0-0 2, Mya Barger 0 2-4 2, Laney Landmark 6 2-3 15, Mariah Porter 3 2-2 8, Karlee Skinner 4 0-2 8, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 3 0-1 6. Totals 19 6-12 46.
Genesee 20 17 9 18—64
Kamiah 15 8 8 15—46
3-point goals — Lockler, Monk 3, B. Leseman, Mayer 2, Lo. Landmark, La. Landmark.
JV — Kamiah 29, Genesee 20 (two quarters)
Clearwater Valley 55, Troy 32
KOOSKIA — Kadance Schilling provided 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and six assists in spearheading a Whitepine League Division I win for Clearwater Valley against Troy.
For Troy (3-7, 1-6), Morgan Blazzard and Isabelle Raasch notched 13 points apiece.
TROY (3-7, 1-6)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 0 2-4 2, Isabelle Raasch 4 5-6 13, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 6 1-2 13, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 0-0 2, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-12 32.
CV-KOOSKIA (5-3, 3-3)
Santana Simmons 0 0-5 0, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 7 2-2 19, Martha Smith 2 1-2 6, Kadance Schilling 9 3-8 22, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 0-1 5, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 6-17 55.
Troy 8 10 5 9—32
CV 7 18 15 15—55
3-point goals — Edwards 3, Smith, Schilling, To. Yocum, Tr. Yocum.
BOYS
Kamiah 58, Genesee 48
KAMIAH — Luke Krogh scored 17 points to help Kamiah fend off Genesee in Whitepine League Division I play.
Cy Wareham of Genesee (3-3, 1-2) led all scorers with 18 points, half of which came from three 3-pointers he hit in the opening quarter.
GENESEE (3-3, 1-2)
Owen Crowley 3 1-4 8, Dawson Durham 4 3-4 11, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 7 1-2 18, Sam Spence 0 0-0 0, Cooper Owen 3 0-0 8, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 1 0-0 3, Rodrick Douge 0 0-0 0, J. Krick 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-10 48.
KAMIAH (4-2, 3-1)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 2 0-0 6, Jace Sams 6 0-0 12, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 4 8-8 17, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-2 0, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 6 2-2 15, Brady Cox 2 4-6 8, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-18 58.
Genesee 13 7 17 11—48
Kamiah 14 15 12 17—58
3-point goals — Wareham 3, Owen 2, Crowley, Zenner, Mercer 2, Owen 2, Krogh, Skinner.
JV — Kamiah 40, Genesee 18
Clearwater Valley 51, Troy 46
KOOSKIA — Jake Kolb scored a game-high 17 points to buoy Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine League Division I win against Troy.
The Trojans (0-2, 0-2) came back to cut into a 12-point deficit, but couldn’t catch the Rams (2-5, 1-3).
Kaiden Codr led the Troy offense with 16 points, nine of them at the foul line.
“We’re young, and we’re building on some things,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said.
TROY (0-2, 0-2)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 1 0-0 2, Chandler Blazzard 1 1-2 3, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Boden Demeerleer 3 0-0 7, Elijah Phillis 3 1-2 8, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 3 9-13 16, Darrick Baier 3 2-4 8. Totals 15 13-21 46.
CV-KOOSKIA (1-5, 0-4)
Connor Jackson 5 0-2 13, Luke Olsen 2 3-8 5, Joshua Francis 4 0-0 10, Jake Kolb 6 2-3 17, Laton Schlieper 1 0-0 2, Will Willis 0 0-0 0, Jared Murray 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 1-2 1, Landon Schlieper 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 6-15 51.
Troy 5 13 11 17—46
CV 17 5 10 19—51
3-point goals — Jackson 3, Kolb 3, Francis 2, Schlieper, Demeerleer, Phillis, Codr.