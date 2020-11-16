Montana standout looks to transfer
Samori Toure, a first-team Football Championship Subdivision All-American wide receiver at Montana, is pursuing a transfer out of the Big Sky school — and longtime University of Idaho rival — according to a tweet from the player late last week.
Toure wrote that his intention is to play his final season next fall. The NCAA passed a blanket eligibility waiver this summer, granting student-athletes an extra year.
Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck, in an interview with Skyline Sports, wished the UM record-breaker well, and noted that Toure was looking to explore the best possible avenue to the pros.
“Samori is a great guy and he did everything we asked him,” Hauck said. “He was here to play his senior year and it was not his fault that we didn’t play.”
Toure posted single-season program records of 87 receptions and 1,495 yards as a junior, and set an FCS single-game playoff mark for receiving yards in last year’s second round win against Southeastern Louisiana (303), snapping Randy Moss’ 23-year-old record established at Marshall.
Toure had nine catches for 129 yards and a score in a 42-17 UM win against UI last season at Missoula, so his departure is good news for the Vandals, who will be seeking to win the Little Brown Stein rivalry trophy for the first time since 1999. when the two meet at the Kibbie Dome on April 3 — Week 5 of the six-game spring Big Sky season.