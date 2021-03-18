AREA ROUNDUP
PORTLAND, Ore. — Collin Montez and Kyle Manzardo each homered and singled as Washington State defeated Portland 6-4 on Wednesday in a nonconference baseball game.
Montez hit a three-run homer in the first inning. The Pilots tied it up in their half of the frame, but Manzardo had a solo homer in the fifth and the Cougars had other one-run innings in the sixth and eighth.
At 10-2, the Cougs are off to their best start since 2010.
Will Sierra picked up the win out of the bullpen after firing three no-hit innings and striking out a career-high seven with no walks. Dakota Hawkins earned the save by recording the final five outs, three via strikeout.
Ben Patacsil and Briley Knight tallied two hits apiece for Portland (7-8), as did Jack Smith for WSU.
Manzardo extended his on-base streak to 37 games.
WSU 300 011 010—6 10 1
PU 300 001 000—4 9 2
Moyle, Sierra 93), Barison (6), Newstrom (7), Kaelber (7), Hawkins (8) and Meyer. Packard, Allegro (3), Hatakenaka (6), Stanley (6), Franzen (7), Gillis (8), Knutson (9) and Nygard (9) and Montgomery.
W — Sierra (1-1). L — Allegro (1-2). Save — Hawkins (1).
WSU hits — Kolden, Manzardo 2 (HR), Peterson, Montez 2 (HR), Van De Brake, Smith 2 (2B), Meyer.
Portland hits — Holcroft (2B), Patacsil 2 (2B), Stevens (HR), Brown 2, Knight 2, Loveless.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU hits pause button
Washington State canceled a pair of matches for this weekend against Washington because of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ program. Although the matches were within the Pac-12, they will not be made up.
WSU (10-2), which has won six matches in a row, is ranked No. 14 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, and took over first place in the conference with a sweep this past weekend at Oregon State. The Cougs are next scheduled to play a pair of matches at Utah starting at 5 p.m. March 26.
MEN’S BASKETBALLAnother Vandal entering portal
A seventh University of Idaho player is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.
Vandals senior Babacar Thiombane is entering as a grad transfer, the Twitter outlet reported.
A 6-foot-7 forward, Thiombane made nine starts this past season, averaging 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds a game.
He had transferred to Idaho in 2019 from East Los Angeles College. Thiombane began his NCAA career at Army.
Other Vandals who have entered the portal are Scott Blakney, Ja’Vary Christmas, DeAndre Robinson, Hunter-Jack Madden, A.J. Youngman and Damen Thacker. That’s half UI’s 2020-21 roster.
Idaho is coming off a 1-21 season, the program’s worst of all time in terms of win-loss percentage.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYHoffman wins boys’ race
CLARKSTON — Pullman freshman Leonardo Hoffman won the boys’ 5-kilometer race in a small cross country meet at Beachview Park in Clarkston.
“Leo Hoffman had an absolutely incredible race,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said.
Kaitlyn Adamson of West Valley claimed the girls’ title, also at 5K, as the Spokane Valley team took both team titles.
Mark Tadzhimatov led Clarkston with a sixth place among the boys.
GIRLS
Team scores — West Valley 23, Pullman 32.
Winner — Kaitlyn Adamson, WV, 21:02.16.
Top Pullman placers — 3, Nicole Jones 21:52.75. 4, Poppy Edge, 21:56.35. 7, Elly Kunkel 22:57.56.
BOYS
Team scores — West Valley 26, Pullman 36, Clarkston 70.
Winner — Leonardo Hoffman, Pul, 17:52.75.
Other top Pullman placers — 5, Brendan Doumit 18:53.0. 7, Jose Najera 19:29.63.