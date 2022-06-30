SEATTLE — For the second match in a row, the Sounders struck early by scoring with their first shot of the game. But unlike Saturday’s game against Sporting KC, a 3-0 win, Seattle couldn’t convert its early success against CF Montreal into three points.
Both the Montreal and Sporting KC matchups featured mid-game lulls where Seattle let the other team settle back in. Saturday, though, the Sounders surged in the second half and came away with three points. Wednesday, they couldn’t finish their chances and suffered a 2-1 defeat.
The loss marks the first for the Sounders (7-2-7, 23 points) since May 22.
Montreal took advantage of a mistake by youngster Jackson Ragen. Montreal’s veteran striker Kei Kamara stole the ball off a poor first touch from the center back, and capitalized on the counterattack in the 18th minute. There was nothing Yeimar, the last defender, could do but watch.
Kamara found Mason Toye, who equalized the score by burying a shot into the bottom right corner.