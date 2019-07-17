Former Washington State athletic director Bill Moos will be hiring fellow former WSU administrator John Johnson in a prominent capacity at the University of Nebraska, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
Moos worked with Johnson before leaving WSU for Nebraska in October of 2017. Johnson then served three months as interim athletic director before the hiring of Pat Chun.
Johnson is married to former Idaho golf coach Lisa Johnson, who was named the Cornhuskers’ new coach last month after over a decade with the Vandals.
Johnson’s expected position at Nebraska was not known at the time of writing.