When Kyle Smith looks ahead to his second year at the helm of a much-improved Washington State men’s basketball team, he harkens back a bit.
“Just don’t forget what got us there, what made the improvement,” said Smith on his markers set for the 2020-21 season. “We’ve gotta sustain, and get better defensively, rebounding, ball-handling. The chant will probably be more defense, rebounding and executing.”
Last season, the Cougars saw their most significant bump on the defensive end, vaulting from 284th nationally in 2018-19 to 83rd at the end of their 16-16 campaign — according to rankings compiled by KenPom.com, a website Smith has spent countless hours doing research on.
The numbers-minded coach, who implements data to focus his practices, had a lot to like in regards to his other aims too. The Cougs, although somewhat undersized, weren’t slouches on the glass against lengthy Pac-12 opponents. They were better ball-handlers and ball-thieves, made evident by their turnover ratio of 2.7 — tied for 33rd nationally.
It all led to an 80-spot jump in the KenPom.com team rankings, from 207th to 127th, and signature wins including a sweep of Washington; home defeats of No. 8 Oregon, UCLA and Arizona State; and an emphatic, 11-year Pac-12 tournament drought-breaker against Colorado.
“I thought we played our best game of the year against Colorado. ... Man, if we would’ve made a great run, I would’ve just retired.” Smith joked. “As crazy as it is, we were finally getting healthy. ... It would’ve been nice to have three or four more games. Yeah, you feel a little cheated, but there’s obviously bigger things at stake.
“Our guys looked at what our goals were — they weren’t based on wins, they were based on getting better defensively, rebounding and ball-handling. And we really made tremendous strides there.”
A few weeks before the season ended, WSU’s progress was substantiated with its first postseason bid since 2012, this one to the lower-level College Basketball Invitational, which, like every other sporting event, was scrapped amid concerns with the spread of the coronavirus.
Now it’s about striving to retain what made 2019-20 special, and sprinkling in some more offensive steadiness, which oftentimes had to take a back seat to competing defensively. KenPom.com had Wazzu’s offense at 182nd in the country out of 353 teams.
“We have to become a more efficient offensive team,” Smith said. “We kinda gave a free pass a little bit, in the sense that we had to really change our mindset, ‘We might take a couple of bad shots, but as long as we’re guarding hard.’”
The bad news: Smith and Co., along with all others in the college basketball world, must wait out the pandemic before getting back in the gym. Springtime typically features some shortened practices and strength and conditioning drills, but the Cougs now are scattered around the world because of their school’s stoppage of in-person classes.
Smith and WSU coaches hold online chats twice per week, “just to check in with them academically, give them feedback for the season and what we’ll be doing, and have our strength coach engage with them and try to find ways to stay active,” Smith said.
The good news: As of now, no one from last year’s relatively young roster intends to transfer.
“That’ll be a big boost; it’s not 15 first-year guys with us,” Smith said. “We’ll have a good chunk returning, and that’ll just build our habits.”
All-league sophomore forward CJ Elleby (18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals per game), who tested the NBA draft waters last year, hasn’t yet come to a decision on whether to come back to Pullman. He honed his overall defense — becoming a pest at the perimeter — and upgraded in basically every facet of his offensive game. He’s projected by several mock drafts to go late in the first round or early in the second.
“I told him, ‘Hey, however you want to handle it, whatever the process, I’ll support you,’ ” Smith said. “He’s staying attached to the team. It’s kind of wait-and-see until things settle down. If he comes back, we’d love to have him. But I think the program will still be good, it just could be really good with him.”
At the least, WSU will return three starters — defensive stalwarts Jervae Robinson and Jeff Pollard graduated. Returnees include versatile point guard Isaac Bonton, Seattleite “warrior” Noah Williams, athletic guard Marvin Cannon, quick post Tony Miller and 7-footer Vova Markovetskyy, who saw more floor time later in the season, allowing Smith to effectively alter the lineup — playing Elleby more at small forward rather than at the “4,” for instance.
If Elleby stays, the Cougs would have their 2020-21 roster set, in terms of scholarship allotments. They have commitments from NBA Global Academy alumnus and 6-10 center Efe Abogidi, well-rounded 6-5 guard TJ Bamba and explosive combo-guard Jefferson Koulibaly, considered a top-10 Canadian prospect by multiple publications. On Saturday, four-star, 6-10 center Dishon Jackson announced he’d be joining the group. The California prep star should be a major boon — according to 247Sports.com, he’s WSU’s ninth highest rated recruit of all time.
“(Recruiting) is wild,” Smith said. “You’ve got a lot of coaches sitting at home with smartphones, just texting and calling.”
Smith said his recruiting focus was “six-tool” players — “a guy who can dribble, pass, drive, shoot, defend and rebound.” He also understands the reality of recruiting in Pullman. Scouting “potential for growth” and driven, “self-starters” is key in a place where five-star enlistees are unheard of.
“You need guys who are willing to bet on themselves, guys who really wanna be here,” he said.
To provide an example, Smith can recall his 2019-20 team, who helped change the direction of the program under their first-year coach by adhering to his early-established objectives.
