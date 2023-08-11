More Iowa players brought up in gambling investigation

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV runs off the field after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of a game Sept. 17 against Nevada in Iowa City, Iowa. Bruce is among eight ISU and Iowa football players or staffers facing criminal charges in connection with the state's investigation into sports wagering at the two schools.

 Associated Press file

Jirehl Brock and three other Iowa State football players along with three current or former Iowa football players and a student assistant were charged Thursday in connection with the state’s investigation into illegal sports wagering at the two schools.

A total of 15 football and basketball players and staffers with ties to the schools have been charged since last week in the ongoing investigation. Current athletes face a loss of eligibility for violating NCAA gambling rules.

Brock and ISU teammates Isaiah Lee, DeShawn Hanika and Jacob Remsburg were charged in Story County on suspicion of tampering with records to disguise that they were under the legal betting age of 21 at the time they placed wagers. Former Iowa players Arland Bruce IV and Reggie Bracy, current Iowa player Jack Johnson and student assistant Owen O’Brien face the same charge in Johnson County.

