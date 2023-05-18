The Pullman boys soccer team has been a perennial Washington Class 2A state qualifier but has struggled to win once it reaches the dance.

The Greyhounds were able to put an end to their drought following a 4-0 decision over White River of Buckley, Wash., in the opening round of the state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.

“Last year was a disappointment because there were so many similarities,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “So this was a good bounce back from that.”

