Pullman players celebrate after forward Carlens Dollin, center, scored a goal against White River in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman forward Carlens Dollin fights for possession of the ball against White River defender Evan Weisheyer in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman forward Carlens Dollin rises up for the header as White River goalkeeper Karsen Trudgeon snags the ball in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman midfielder Isaiah Bischoff celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against White River in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman forward Carlens Dollin looks for a call after being tripped by White River goalkeeper Karsen Trudgeon in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School. Pullman was awarded a penalty kick.
Pullman forward Carlens Dollin controls the ball against White River midfielder Tyler Anderson in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman midfielder Lukas Wexler takes a shot over White River goalkeeper Karsen Trudgeon in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman midfielder Phillip Kirchhoff takes a shot on goal against White River in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman players celebrate after Clarens Dollin scored a goal against White River in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman midfielder Isaiah Bischoff scores a goal against White River in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman midfielder Isaiah Bischoff celebrates after scoring a goal against White River in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman forward Carlens Dollin dribbles upfield against White River defender Evan Weisheyer in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman defender Evan French heads the ball against White River in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman midfielder Leon Lange heads the ball over White River midfielder Tate Ringel in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
Pullman midfielder Lukas Wexler collides with White River defender Evan Weisheyer in the first round of the Washington Class 2A boys soccer state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
The Pullman boys soccer team has been a perennial Washington Class 2A state qualifier but has struggled to win once it reaches the dance.
The Greyhounds were able to put an end to their drought following a 4-0 decision over White River of Buckley, Wash., in the opening round of the state tournament Wednesday at Pullman High School.
“Last year was a disappointment because there were so many similarities,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “So this was a good bounce back from that.”
This was Pullman’s first state tournament win since 2015 and the four-goal margin of victory was the largest in postseason history for the program.
This is obviously a tip of the hat to the players on Pullman’s roster, especially its deep junior class.
The Greyhounds’ 2024 class is a group that Winchell’s been familiar with since they were playing travel ball in fifth grade.
“We knew we had to stick around for a while because this was going to be good,” Winchell said. “This is just the progression that we expected.”
The Greyhounds will next face No. 3 seed, Franklin Pierce of Tacoma, with a time and date yet to be announced.
Here’s how Pullman won its first state game in eight years:
A unique setup
Defensively, the Hornets allowed Pullman to take control of the midfield while protecting the penalty area.
This scheme prevented the Hounds from having many clean looks at the goal in the first half. This strategy paid off early for White River, as Pullman didn’t score until the 16th minute from a penalty kick by Evan French.
The effort by White River’s goalkeeper, Karsen Trudgeon, made life even harder for the Greyhounds, as he finished with 15 saves.
“There were some times that we made him look good,” Winchell said. “But dang it if he didn’t make some saves that I thought were going to be goals.”
Cracking the code
The Hornets were tough to crack, at least at first. But they allowed the Greyhounds to play how they wanted to. Pullman started to get things figured out around the midway point of the first half. All the Greyhounds began to do was possess the ball for long periods of time.
Pullman had the ball on the Hornets’ side of the field for the majority of the game, finishing with 22 shots on goal while holding White River to seven.
“Some of those shots weren’t great,” Winchell said. “But in the second half, we were able to get shot after shot. They were able to get in some of their counterattacks, which was scary, but it’s the state tournament. It’s supposed to be that way.”
As the second half began, Pullman’s offense operated much more smoothly as it was able to locate senior Clarens Dollin.
“There were about four times in the first half when he came off the line and we didn’t play his feet,” Winchell said. “We needed to reward (Dollin) for leaving the front line and being the target. Play his feet and let things develop from there.”
Clarens Dollin and his brother, Carlens Dollin each scored a goal for the Greyhounds.
Mental warfare
The two teams were physical from whistle to whistle.
There were two yellow cards handed out, multiple bodies hit the deck and a verbal warning was handed out from the referee to a fan. But sometimes, that’s just the way a game goes.
After watching some film, Winchell knew coming in that it’d be a physical matchup.
In preparation, he went back to the Greyhounds’ 3-1 loss to West Valley on May 10, which was also a physical matchup.
“We hate playing against West Valley because of the physicality of it,” Winchell said. “But it gave us some lessons. I don’t ever think losing is a good thing. But I think it reminded us that we have to deal with those sorts of things.”
Between watching film and remembering lessons from the past, Pullman was able to break the Hornets.
Several White River players were barking back and forth at each other in frustration by the end of regulation. While that was going on, the Greyhounds were cool as cucumbers, somehow, in the 80-degree heat.
White River 0 0-0
Pullman 2 2-4
Pullman — Evan French, 16th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 22nd.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin, 54th.
Pullman — Isaiah Bischoff, 76th.
Shots — Pullman 22, White River 7.
Saves — Pullman: Oatley 6; White River: Larsen 15.