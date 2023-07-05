SAN DIEGO — Her night’s work on the pitch finished, Alex Morgan walks into the post-match news conference in her San Diego Wave uniform, barefoot and with her left ankle still taped up, with 3-year-old daughter Charlie in tow.

Morgan veers from soccer superstar to mom and back to soccer superstar.

“Why is my tummy hurting?” Charlie interjects while Morgan is discussing the Women’s World Cup that begins this month in New Zealand and Australia. “I don’t know. Too many snacks,” her mother responds, pushing something out of her daughter’s reach, segueing between topics with the ease of taking a pass and putting the ball into the back of the net.

