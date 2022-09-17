Idaho finally plays a game that’ll count toward a Football Championship Subdivision playoff bid.
The Vandals open the doors to the Kibbie Dome for the first time this season at noon today against Drake (airing on SWX), as the two teams each will be searching for their first win of the season.
Idaho (0-2) lost its first two games against Football Bowl Subdivision Power Five opponents. Drake (0-2) fell to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State 56-14, then lost 17-14 at home last week to NCAA Division II Missouri S&T.
The two sidelines will have vastly different vibes, but whoever comes out on top will be riding some momentum heading into next week.
Here are some things to look out for:
An opportunity to run the ball
Idaho offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner has been adamant about establishing the run game despite not having much success.
The offense is averaging 94 yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry.
The Vandals should see these numbers increase against the Bulldogs, who have allowed 393 rushing yards in two weeks.
Senior Roshaun Johnson and freshman Anthony Woods should be itching to get onto the field after looking at the Bulldogs’ defense on tape.
Opposing runners have gotten into open field and gained most of their yards on chunk plays against Drake.
With a power and speed duo like Woods and Johnson, there’s a good chance one of them could break a big one.
Idaho’s offensive line should also gain some confidence going against Drake’s front.
The starting five has struggled this season to open holes for Woods and Johnson at the second level. They’ve also had a hard time keeping redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy clean in the pocket. Idaho has allowed 10 sacks in two games, whereas Drake only has three sacks.
The threat of a quarterback making plays with their legs wasn’t much of an issue for Idaho in its first two games. Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward ran the ball five times for 18 yards, and Indiana quarterback Conner Bazelak had one rush for -4 yards.
Drake’s man under center, Ian Corwin, isn’t afraid to leave the pocket and take matters into his own hands.
Corwin ran the ball 17 times for 53 yards last week, but fumbled three times and lost one. Through the air, he was 15-for-40 for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
The Vandals’ defense hopes to take this as an opportunity to not only get after Corwin but to get more ‘shots on goal.’
Idaho has five takeaways so far, and with how loose Drake seems to be with the football, it has a chance to add more.
When Idaho opened the 2021 season against Division III Simon Fraser with a 78-0 win, it was expected.
The feelings are similar about this one. On paper, the Vandals are the better team and should win against a less superior football program.
If what the athletic department is saying is true, the Dome will be packed with Vandal fans, and that will be because fans have bought into the product on the field.
The Vandals could win a close game and the fans still will believe in the team. Idaho could blow out the Bulldogs, and Moscow might be a party all night long.
Bur the game signifies more than Idaho getting its season back on the rails. It brings the hope that better days are ahead for a program that’s been waiting for a light at the end of the tunnel for a long time.