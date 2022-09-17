Idaho finally plays a game that’ll count toward a Football Championship Subdivision playoff bid.

The Vandals open the doors to the Kibbie Dome for the first time this season at noon today against Drake (airing on SWX), as the two teams each will be searching for their first win of the season.

Idaho (0-2) lost its first two games against Football Bowl Subdivision Power Five opponents. Drake (0-2) fell to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State 56-14, then lost 17-14 at home last week to NCAA Division II Missouri S&T.

