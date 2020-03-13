BASEBALL
OROFINO — Four of Moscow baseball’s pitchers combined on a no-hitter, permitting only two walks and striking out eight in the Bears’ 17-0 rout of Orofino on Thursday — their first victory of the year.
Moscow (1-2) had 15 hits and walked eight times, and committed no errors against seven for the Maniacs (0-1). Five Bears recorded multiple hits, and combined for six extra-base hits.
Chad Redinger led the offense, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple. Cam Vis and Cody Isakson tacked on doubles, and Hayden Thompson was 3-for-5, also with a double.
Pitchers Isaac Staszkow, Vis, Barrett Abendroth and Isakson split the five-inning game, and retired the side in order four times.
Moscow 230 57—17 15 0
Orofino 000 00—0 0 7
Isaac Staszkow, Cam Vis (3), Barrett Abendroth (4), Cody Isakson (5) and CJ Anderson. Jose Barajas, Nathan Drobish (3), Michael Corder (3), Ryder Cram (4) and Christopherson.
Moscow hits — Hayden Thompson 3 (2B), Mike Kiblen, Dalton Conway, Chad Redinger 3 (2-2B, 3B), Vis 2 (2B), Wesley Carpenter 2, Isakson 2 (2B), Ryan Delusa.
Orofino hits — none.
PREP TENNIS
Post Falls 7, Moscow 5
The Bears were able to take two boys’ singles matches and three of five girls’ matches in falling to the Trojans in a nonleague match.
Trevin Gottschalk and Brayden Pickard recorded wins for Moscow in boys singles, while Allison Hadley emerged with a win in girls’ singles. The girls’ doubles teams of Nikki Johnson and Chloe White, along with Ella and Emila Fountain, forged victories.
POST FALLS 7, MOSCOW 5
Boys’ singles — Trevin Gottschalk, M, def. Issac Gondo 6-3, 2-6 (7-2); Jackson Headly, PF, def. Max Radil 6-1, 6-1; Brayden Pickard, M, def. Cole Ditto 6-2, 6-0.
Boys’ doubles — Nic McLeod-Ryan Nearing, PF, def. Ethan Miller-Tyler Beller-Schilling 6-3, 6-4; Brady Christanson-Jacob Ditto, PF, def. Mark Sproull-Lynnsean Young 6-4, 6-3.
Girls’ singles — Emily Schlothauer, PF, def. Chloe Sampson 6-3, 6-2; Bailey Givens, PF, def. Katrine Cornwall 6-0, 3-6 (10-7); Allison Hadley, M, def. Myiah Pooriz 4-6, 6-1 (12-10).
Girls’ doubles — Nikki Johnson-Chloe White, M, def. Ryleah Phlmeau-Claire Willoughby 6-0, 6-2; Ella Fountain-Emila Fountain, M, def. Melanie Fry-Mattie Martensen 6-3, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Amber Steenburgh-Malakai Verduzco, PF, def. Serena Strawn-Clayton Hemming 6-4, 6-3; Kailey Moors-Josh Nilson, PF, def. Ellen Heyns-Kolby Clyde 6-3, 4-6 (10-5).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
UI golfer honored
Valeria Patino of the University of Idaho was named Big Sky Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week on Thursday.
She tied for seventh at the Entrada Classic in St. George, Utah, shooting a 5-over-par at the tournament. Patino carded a 2-under 70 in the final round — only two golfers shot 70 or under during the tournament.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
WSU’s Burckel takes second
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lauren Burckel of Washington State placed second in the women’s 50-yard breaststroke Thursday at the National Invitational Championship in swimming.
Burckel’s time was 28.20 seconds.
The competition doesn’t come under the auspices of the NCAA, which has canceled all its winter-sports postseason events because of the coronavirus. No spectators were allowed.
The Cougar team of Chloe Larson, Payton Bokowy, Keiana Fountaine and Emily Barrier placed fourth in the 200 free relay in 1 minute, 31.74 seconds.
Taylor McCoy of WSU recorded the No. 4 time in the A final of the 200 individual medley at 2:01.14, and Mackenzie Duarte was seventh in 2:02.90.
Larson placed fourth in the 50 free at 22.85, and Fountaine was 10th in 23.35.