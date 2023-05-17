Bears, Whitepine quartet primed for state baseball

Moscow pitcher Levi Anderson hurls a pitch during Thursday’s baseball game at Pullman High School.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Five area baseball teams are gearing up to take the diamond for state baseball tournament action, which begins today at the Idaho 1A ranks and Thursday for 4A Moscow.

Moscow, Clearwater Valley, Potlatch, Troy and Prairie will all represent the area at the end-of-the-season tourney.

Here’s how each of them got there:

