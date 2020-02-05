BOYS’ BASKETBALL
RATHDRUM — The Moscow boys’ basketball team led by two going into the fourth and held on to beat 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland 71-66 Tuesday on the road to clinch the conference title with one league game left. It’s Moscow’s fourth straight title.
“They tied it a couple times in the fourth and we made some big baskets down the strtch to keep us on top,” Bears coach Josh Uhrig said. “It’s just a testament to how hard these guys work, during the offseason and the season.”
Benny Kitchel led Moscow with 21 points while Brayden Decker and Blake Buchanan added 11 apiece.
MOSCOW (10-8, 3-0)
Reef Diego 1 0-0 2, Brayden Decker 3 3-5 11, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 4 1-3 9, Joe Colter 4 0-0 8, Ben Postell 2 2-2 6, Blake Buchanan 4 3-5 11, Benny Kitchel 7 3-3 21, Tyler Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-17 71.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM
Ben Zubaly 6 1-2 15, Carson Seay 8 1-3 20, Ammon Munyear 2 0-0 4, Noah Haaland 2 2-2 6, Travis Derrick 0 0-0 0, Henry 2 0-0 4, Abe Munyear 2 0-0 4, Waddington 1 1-2 3, Scasen 3 0-0 7. Totals 27 6-11 66.
Moscow 8 27 14 21—71
Lakeland 11 11 25 19—66
3-point goals — Decker 2, Kitchel 4, Zubaly 2, Seay 3, Scasen.
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow.
Potlatch 67, Deary 36
DEARY — Potlatch had 22 steals as a team during a dominant win against nonleague Deary. The Loggers were led by Brayden Hadaller’s 18.
“It was a good opportunity to let a lot of our kids who don’t get as much playing time play, and they did a pretty good job,” Loggers coach Ryan Ball said.
POTLATCH (16-2)
Brayden Hadaller 9 0-0 18, Connor Akins 3 1-1 7, Tyler Wilcoxson 5 2-2 13, Ty Svancara 2 0-2 4, Justin Nicholson 4 0-0 8, Jerrod Nicholson 5 2-4 14, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 0 2-2 2, Dylan Andrews 1 0-0 2, Caleb Kerns 0 1-2 1, Totals 29 8-13 67.
DEARY
Brayden Stapleton 4 0-0 10, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 2, London Kirk 2 0-0 4, Jon Beyer 1 0-0 2, Karson Ireland 1 0-0 3, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Dylan Wilcox 5 1-3 13, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-3 36.
Potlatch 8 24 22 13—67
Deary 9 5 14 8—36
3-point goals — J. Nicholson 2, Wilcoxson, Stapleton 2, Ireland, Wilcox 2.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary (half game).
LRS 57, Colfax 52
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Colfax led by one with 28 seconds left but couldn’t hold to beat Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a Northeast 2B League game.
Colfax got a defensive stop with just under half a minute left and tried to call timeout, but “in the process, they ripped the ball out of our guys’ hand,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. The Bulldogs fouled that defender, who tied the game up with a free-throw split.
With 12 seconds left, LRS got another steal and scored a layin with two seconds left for the go-ahead bucket.
Jenkin said the loss would “fuel” his team going forward.
COLFAX (14-5, 8-3)
Hunter Claassen 4 0-0 12, Cole Baerlocher 2 0-0 5, John Lustig 5 3-4 15, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 3, Cotton Booker 2 0-0 4, Blake Holman 6 1-2 13, Lane Gingerich 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-6 52.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE
Josh McClure 1 3-3 5, Carson Ayers 0 0-0 0, Austin Thompson 6 6-8 21, Spencer Gering 4 3-4 15, Drew Kelly 6 1-2 14, Chase Galbreath 0 0-0 0, Cole Cameron 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-19 57.
Colfax 16 10 15 11—52
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 8 20 12 17—57
3-point goals — Claasen 4, Baerlocher, Lustig 2, Hammer, Thompson 3, Gering 4, Kelly.
JV — Colfax def. LR
GIRLSGenesee 66, Potlatch 25
The Genesee girls’ basketball advanced in the D1 district tournament on Tuesday night, as the third-seeded Bulldogs blazed past Potlatch (No. 6 seed) in a dominant victory spearheaded by Claira Osborne, who posted 21 points, seven rebounds and eight steals. Genesee will play at the LCSC Activity Center tonight against Prairie, and the winner will advance to the state tournament.
“This was a great team effort and we were very balanced,” said Genesee coach Greg Hardie. “Our bench is really deep and that is rare, to have ten or eleven players that can really play well together.”
POTLATCH (5-16, 2-13)
Danaira Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Emma Chambers 2 1-2 5, Alyssa Hamburg 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Thompson 2 0-0 4, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 3 4-7 10, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, J. Larson 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 5-9 25.
GENESEE (13-8, 9-4)
Lucie Ranisate 4 0-0 8, Molly Hanson 3 1-2 10, Emerson Parkins 3 1-2 8, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 3 0-0 7, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 3 2-4 8, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Stout 1 0-0 2, Claira Osborne 9 3-4 21, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-12 66.
Potlatch 1 9 9 6––25
Genesee 14 17 14 11––66
3-point goals — Hansen, Parkins, Zenner.
Troy 53, CV 37
Troy, the No. 4 seed at the Idaho Class 1A Division I District II tournament, beat No. 5 seed Clearwater Valley of Kooskia behind Morgan Blazzard’s 20 points and nine rebounds. The game was at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Abby Weller added 14 points and Isabelle Raasch had 11 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Trojans (9-11). They’ll face Lapwai today at 6 p.m. in the semifinals back at the Activity Center.
“I thought it was a good team win,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-12)
Ashton Mangun 0 0-5 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 2 6-10 10, Shada Edwards 3 0-1 8, Kadance Schilling 1 1-4 3, Alicia Reuben 4 4-7 14, Macy Morrow 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 11-27 37.
TROY (9-11)
Halee Bohman 1 1-4 4, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Whitney Foster 1 0-1 2, Isabelle Raasch 5 1-1 11, Morgan Blazzard 8 3-5 20, Abby Weller 6 2-2 14. Totals 22 7-13 53.
Clearwater Valley 7 10 6 14—37
Troy 14 14 14 11—53
3-point goals — Edwards 2, Reuben 2, Bohman, Blazzard.
Colfax 50, Lind-Ritzville 48
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Colfax was able to walk off the floor with a victory against Lind-Ritzville on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs were led by Skylre Sakamoto-Howell’s 13 points and three 3-pointers and had just enough left in the tank in the fourth period to come out on top.
Colfax’ contributions on the glass were a huge deciding factor in the outcome, as the Bulldogs saw Asher Cai go for 10 points and eight rebounds, with Kierstyn York providing nine points and seven boards, “It was good to see the energy that they brought to this game,” said Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher. “We were undersized in the post but our players kept scrapping and battling for rebounds.”
COLFAX (14-6, 8-4)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 4 2-3 13, Kaitlyn Cornish 2 2-2 6, Shyah Antoine 0 1-2 1, Asher Cai 5 0-1 10, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 4 1-1 9, Sydney Berquist 3 0-2 6, Hannah Baerlocher 2 0-0 5, Justice Brown 0 0-0 0, Perry Imler 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-11 50.
LIND-RITZVILLE (13-7, 8-4)
Dakota Killian 2 0-2 5, Brinley Moore 0 0-0 0, Eliza Galbreath 2 9-13 13, Linnea Schafer 4 1-4 9, Sydney Kinch 0 1-2 1, Julia Klein 3 2-4 8, Taylor Galbreath 1 0-0 2, Janaye Wilkie 3 4-11 10. Totals 15 17-36 48.
Colfax 13 16 7 14––50
Lind-Ritzville 5 13 15 15––48
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell 3, Baerlocher.
JV — Colfax 52, Lind-Ritzville 35