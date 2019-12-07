Despite 16 points apiece from Blake Buchanan and Benny Kitchel, Moscow boys’ basketball fell to nonleague foe Clarkston on Friday night at Bear Den.
Buchanan, a freshman, had nine rebounds and Jamari Simpson, a sophomore, had four assists.
“Blake handled the situation really well,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “Jamari did a great job, too.
“That’s a great learning experience for those freshmen and sophomores going against a team like Clarkston.”
Moscow was playing without star post Ben Postell.
“I saw some good things,” Uhrig said. “We got down 22 late in the third and actually got it down to nine with three minutes to go.
“We had some young guys do some really good stuff.”
CLARKSTON
Misael Perez 1 0-0 3, Christian Robbins 1 0-0 2, Tru Allen 10 5-6 26, Alex Italia 0 2-2 2, Trey Dreadfulwater 5 0-0 13, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 0 0-0 0, Gus Hagestad 4 4-4 13, Jayden Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Max Johnson 2 0-0 6, Wyatt Chatfield 0 0-0 0, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 11-12 65.
MOSCOW (1-1)
Reef Diego 1 0-0 2, Brayden Decker 2 4-4 9, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Hayden Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 1 2-2 4, Joe Colter 1 0-0 2, Blake Buchanan 7 2-5 16, Benny Kitchel 5 4-7 16, Tyler Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-18 49.
Clarkston 18 16 18 13—65
Moscow 15 7 11 16—49
3-point goals — Perez, Allen, Dreadfulwater 3, Hagestad, Johnson, Decker, Kitchel 2.
JV — Moscow def. Clarkston
Pullman 47, North Central 41
Evan Strong finished with 16 points as Pullman rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat North Central 47-41 in a nonleague season opener at Pullman.
Greyson Hunt added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for Pullman, who finished 10-of-17 in the second half in outscoring North Central 31-14. The Greyhounds also had a 23-8 advantage in points in the paint.
Ayden Barnufsky had 13 points and Levi Edwards added 10 for the Indians.
NORTH CENTRAL-SPOKANE (0-1)
Aiden King 0 0-0 0, Andrew Harle 0 0-0 0, Ayden Barnufsky 4 1-1 13, Levi Edwards 3 3-4 10, Silas Elison 0 0-0 0, Sky Auld 2 0-0 5, Maddox Schoeffer 1 0-0 3, Bishal Mongar 0 0-0 0, Laterrian Thomason 0 0-0 0, Jalen Martin 1 1-3 3, Donovan Renz 1 4-4 7. Totals 12 9-11 41.
PULLMAN (1-0)
Dane Bednar 0 0-0 0, Brayden Roberts 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kramer 2 1-4 5, Evan Strong 4 4-4 16, Steven Burkett 0 1-2 1, Bogey Perkins 0 0-0 0, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Greyson Hunt 6 2-3 14, Hyatt Utzman 0 0-0 0, Stephen Wilmotte 2 1-2 5, Brady Wells 1 4-6 6. Totals 15 13-21 47.
North Central 17 10 5 9 — 41
Pullman 10 6 13 18 — 47
3-point goals — Barnufsky 4, Edwards, Auld, Schoeffer, Renz, Strong 4.
Kendrick 57, Nezperce 31
KENDRICK — Kendrick’s Alex Sneve, Jagger Hewett and Chase Burke respectively recorded six, four and three steals as their team finished with 17 in all to beat Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Sneve (14 points), Burke (12 points) and Hewett (12 points) led Kendrick while Tavien Goldsberry recorded seven rebounds.
“We’re fairly undersized,” Tigers coach Tim Silflow said, “but with our front-court pressure, it’s helping us out.”
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 6 0-2 13, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-1 0, Jared Cronce 3 0-2 6, Blayke Barnett 0 0-0 0, Joe McGuigan 0 0-0 0, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 2, Brendan Nelson 4 0-0 8, AJ Douglas 0 2-3 2. Totals 15 2-8 31.
KENDRICK (2-1, 1-0)
Alex Sneve 6 1-5 14, Chase Burke 4 2-2 12, Jagger Hewett 6 0-1 12, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0,Tavien Goldsberry 2 0-4 4, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 1 1-2 3, Rylan Hogan 3 0-1 6, Tommy Stamper 2 0-0 4, Jacob Skiles 1 0-2 2. Totals 25 4-17 57.
Nezperce 2 10 10 9—31
Kendrick 14 7 21 15—57
3-point goals — Burke 2, Sneve, Seiler.
Timberline 48, Deary 43
WEIPPE — Timberline outscored Deary 18-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for a Whitepine League Division II win.
Cameron Summerfield led Timberline with 11 points while Carson Sellers added 10 points.
“It was a really good battle between two really good teams,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said.
DEARY
Brayden Stapleton 7 2-5 16, Preston Johnston 1 0-1 2, London Kirk 2 2-4 7, Karson Ireland 1 0-0 3, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 1 0-0 2, Dylan Wilcox 2 0-0 5, Joel Yanguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-16 43.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-0, 1-0)
Rylan Larson 4 0-0 8, Carson Sellers 3 2-2 10, Johnathan Halle DNP, Parker Brown 2 0-0 6, Micah Nelson 0 0-2 0, Chase Hunter 1 2-4 4, Devon Wentland 2 0-1 5, Cameron Summerfield 2 7-13 11, Jaron Christopherson 1 2-5 4, Jordan Stewart DNP. Totals 15 14-26 48.
Deary 4 16 14 9—43
Timberline 9 10 11 18—48
3-point goals — Kirk, Ireland, Wilcox, Sellers 2, Brown 2.
Colfax 74, Pomeroy 39
POMEROY — John Lustig sank five 3-point goals and scored 29 points to lead Colfax in a dominant season debut against nonleague rival Pomeroy.
Lustig provided 15 of the Bulldogs’ 19 points in the opening quarter to put his team in the driver’s seat. Cole Baerlocher “did a great job of helping to set the tone defensively,” according to coach Reece Jenkin, and scored eight points of his own. For Pomeroy, Byron Stallcup led the way with 15.
COLFAX (1-0)
Hunter Claassen 2 5-6 9, Cole Baerlocher 4 0-0 8, John Lustig 12 0-0 29, Gavin Hammer 0 0-4 0, Gunnar Aune 1 0-2 3, Cotton Booker 2 0-0 4, Damian Demler 1 0-0 2, Blake Holman 3 0-0 6, Lane Gingerich 3 1-2 9, Sam Kopp 1 0-0 3, Mason Gilchrist 1 0-3 2. Totals 32 6-15 74.
POMEROY (0-1)
Trent Gwinn 2 3-6 8, Evan Bartels 3 0-0 6, Danner Maves 4 0-0 8, Brandon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Brady Bott 1 0-0 2, Trevan Kimble 0 0-0 0, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcup 7 1-4 15. Totals 17 5-11 39.
Colfax 19 21 16 18—74
Pomeroy 9 8 14 8—39
3-point goals — Lustig 5, Aune, Gingerich 2, Kopp, Gwinn.
Pullman Chr. 48, Classical 28
POST FALLS — Pullman Christian’s Noah Nimmer had 11 points and nine rebounds to help the Eagles improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain Christian League with a win against Classical Christian of Post Falls.
Erik Brown added nine points for the visitors, who also got seven steals from Shane Shaffer.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (4-0, 3-0)
Noah Nimmer 5 1-5 11 , Garrett McClure 1 0-2 3, Keaton Hewitt 4 0-2 8, Tristan Yocum 3 2-4 8, Erik Brown 3 2-2 9, Shane Shaffer 3 2-4 8, Kyle Gleason 0 0-0 0, Chaz Warren 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-21 48.
CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (0-3)
Jose Bryan 2 0-0 6, Griffin Sanders 6 0-1 12, Aiden Tage 0 0-0 0, Luke Roberts 0 0-0 0, Elijah Ortego 1 2-4 4, Matthew Ortego 0 2-4 2, Caleb Gulver 1 1-2 4. Totals 10 5-11 28.
Pullman Christian 12 19 6 11—
Classical Christian 5 4 8 11—28
3-point goals — Brown, McClure, Gulver, Bryan 2.
GIRLS
Pomeroy 44, Colfax 23
POMEROY — Pomeroy held Colfax scoreless in the second quarter and played sound defense overall in its nonleague defeat of the Bulldogs.
The Pirates (2-0) got 19 points and 11 rebounds from standout Maddy Dixon, who “battled in the key all night,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. Keely Maves chipped in eight points.
Bye noted Alyssa Wolf’s help defense, Sydney Watko’s post presence and freshman guard Jillian Herres’ stability and ball movement as key in the win.
The Bulldogs (1-1), who struggled offensively, were led by Asher Cai’s seven points.
COLFAX (1-1)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-1 0, Shyah Antoine 2 0-0 4, Asher Cai 2 2-4 7, Anni Cox 0 0-1 0, Kierstyn York 0 0-0 0, Sydney Berquist 1 2-4 5, Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-2 3, Aubree Aune 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-12.
POMEROY (2-0)
Alyssa Wolf 0 2-2 2, Heidi Heytvelt 2 1-2 7, Sydney Watko 0 2-5 2, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dixon 5 9-14 19, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 3 1-2 8, Jillian Herres 0 2-4 2, McKenzie Watko 1 1-2 4, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 18-30.
Colfax 11 0 4 8—23
Pomeroy 7 12 14 11—44
3-point goals — Cai, Berquist, Baerlocher, Maves, Watko.
St. George’s 50, Colton 42
SPOKANE — Colton rallied after a slow start but was unable to close the gap against nonleague rival St. George’s of Spokane.
Maggie Meyer of Colton led all scorers with 20 points and hit 3-point goals.
Having trailed by 10 at the half, the Wildcats (0-2) pulled within five points with two minutes remaining, but were forced to foul as the clock ran down. St. George’s finishing 19-for-20 in free throws.
“Slow start definitely hurt us tonight but the second half was pretty good,” said Colton coach Clark Vining.
COLTON (0-2)
Rylee Vining 3 2-2 10, Josie Schultheis 1 3-4 5, Taylor Thomas 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 6 3-4 20, Sidni Whitcomb 0 1-2 1, Megan Kay 2 0-1 6, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-13 42.
ST. GEORGE’S
Margreit Gallow 3 0-0 9, Lydia Berquist 4 4-4 12, Annika Berquist 2 3-3 7, Grace Harril 1 0-0 2, Cambrie Rickard 2 12-13 18, Hadie Kaiser 1 0-0 2.
Totals 13 19-20 50.
Colton 3 6 19 14—42
St. George’s 11 8 16 15—50
3-point goals — Vining 2, Meyer 5, Kay 2, Gallow 3, Rickard 2.
JV — Colton def. St. George’s
NC 49, Pullman 21
North Central’s Hannah Hamilton led all players with 14 points and the Indians held nonleague opponent Pullman scoreless in the second and fourth quarters to down the Hounds in their season opener.
Pullman (0-1) was led by Meghan McSweeney’s 11 points and was tied 14-all with the Spokane school after the first quarter before being outscored by 11 in the second.
NORTH CENTRAL-SPOKANE (2-0)
Gabby Mason 6, Dakotah Chastain 3, Taylor Cain 5, Perris Plummer 5, Exavia Piper 2, Sara Patrick 1, Kailey Crockett 2, Greta Marko 2, Justine Tonasket 5, Hannah Hamilton 14.
PULLMAN (0-1)
Hailey Chittenden 0, Hallie McDougle 0, Peyton Teevens 5, Kelsi Benton 1, Kinsey Kallaher 0, Meghan McSweeney 11, Hailey Talbot 0, Elise McDougle 4, Audrey Pitzer 0, Megan Limburg 0, Sehra Singh 0.
North Central 14 11 17 7—49
Pullman 14 0 7 0—21
Deary 52, Timberline 48
WEIPPE — Deary used a pressure defense and a consistent offense to furnish a slight edge and hold steady down the stretch from the free-throw line in its downing of Whitepine League Division II foe Timberline of Pierce/Weippe.
The Mustangs (3-2, 3-0 in league) got 18 points and eight rebounds from guard Emiley Proctor, 11 points and six steals from Graci Heath, 10 points and nine rebounds from Tona Anderson and nine points and four steals from post Matteya Proctor.
Emiley Proctor went 8-of-11 from the free-throw line, her last four sealing the win.
Deary assistant Courtney Warner said the Mustangs were able to key in on Timberline’s primary scorers just enough. Timberline (0-2, 0-2 in league) was led by Chasta Jared’s 24 points and Krystal Dahl’s 13.
DEARY (3-2, 3-0)
Graci Heath 4 0-0 11, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Tona Anderson 4 2-4 10, Matteya Proctor 4 1-3 9, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-1 2, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 0-0 2, Emiley Proctor 4 8-11 18, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-19 52.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-2, 0-2)
Marebeth Stemrich 1 2-2 4, Kaylie Fallwell 0 0-0 0, Chasta Jared 9 3-5 24, Krystal Dahl 6 0-0 13, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 2 1-2 5, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-9 48.
Deary 10 10 15 17—52
Timberline 13 10 13 12—48
3-point goals — Heath 3, Parker 2, Jared 3, Dahl.
Kendrick 53, Nezperce 40
KENDRICK — Megan Brocke made nine field goals, including three from beyond the arc, to lead Kendrick with 21 points as the Tigers defeated Whitepine League Division II opponent Nezperce.
Mya Brown scored 15 points while Lauren Morgan provided eight points, seven rebounds and four steals for Kendrick (3-1, 2-0). Caitlyn Cronce led the way for Nezperce with 18 points.
“Our press affected them quick, and our transition was looking so awesome tonight,” said Kendrick coach Ron Ireland.
NEZPERCE (3-2, 1-1)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 2 0-4 4, Hannah Duuck 4 1-2 10, Madisyn Brower 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Cronce 7 4-6 18, KC Wahl 0 1-3 1, Kayden Horton 2 2-9 6, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-24 40.
KENDRICK (3-1, 2-0)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 6 3-4 15, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 0 2-5 2, Jaiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Minda Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 3 2-6 8, Erin Morgan 1 1-4 3, Abi Cook 2 0-1 4, Megan Brocke 9 0-0 21. Totals 21 12-21 53.
Nezperce 5 4 16 15—40
Kendrick 21 13 9 10—53
3-point goals — H. Duuck, Brocke 3.
JV — Kendrick 18, Nezperce 7
WRESTLING
Vetter chalks up three pins
BOISE — Moscow’s Cameron Vetter carded three pins in three matches at Capital High as part of the Buck’s Bags wrestling tournament.
Vetter, a 152-pounder, defeated opponents from Madison, Vallivue and Eagle — two wins coming in about a minute apiece — but the Bears fell in each of the three duals.
Moscow’s Logan Kearney (220) pinned Vallivue’s Eric Bevin in 19 seconds in Match 2.
Madison 52, Moscow 18
98 — double forfeit. 106 — Diego Vergara (Madison) dec. Skyla Zimmerman, 5-4. 113 — Tyke Burrell (Madison) p. Zach Domras, 4:48. 120 — Madison win by forfeit. 126 — Noah Ingram (Madison) maj. Jack Bales, 12-3. 132 — Jarom Ricks (Madison) dec. Andrew Stone, 6-4. 138 — Tyson Clark (Madison) p. Eli Lyon, 2:53. 145 — Jaden Smith (Madison) p. Diego Deaton, 1:13. 152 — Cameron Vetter (Moscow) p. Colby Wadsworth, 4:41. 160 — Madison win by forfeit. 170 — Madison win by forfeit. 182 — Madison win by forfeit. 195 — Double forfeit. 220 — Moscow win by forfeit. 285 — Moscow win by forfeit.
Vallivue 60, Moscow 24
98 — Vallivue won by forfeit. 106 — Zimmerman (Moscow) p. Gabrielle Derrey, :30. 113 — Domras (Moscow) p. Chad Ferguson, 3:34. 120 — Vallivue win by forfeit. 126 — Jesus Almaraz (Vallivue) dec. Jack Bales, 12-8. 132 — Devin Kent (Vallivue) dec. Andrew Stone, 15-10. 138 — Dylan Flory (Vallivue) p. Lyon, 2:31. 145 — Isaiah Segundo (Vallivue) p. Deaton, 3:15. 152 — Vetter (Moscow) p. Jason Gassett, 1:13. 160 — Vallivue win by forfeit. 170 — Vallivue win by forfeit. 182 — Vallivue win by forfeit. 195 — Vallivue win by forfeit. 220 — Logan Kearney (Moscow) p. Eric Bevin, :19. 285 — Braydon Ary (Vallivue) p. Bennett Marsh, :56.
Eagle 78, Moscow 6
98 — Eagle won by forfeit. 106 — Tyler Britton (Eagle) dec. Zimmerman, 16-10. 113 — Tanner Frothinger (Eagle) p. Domras, :21. 120 — Eagle win by forfeit. 126 — Riggin Stone (Eagle) p. Bales, :24. 132 — Austin Larson (Eagle) dec. Stone, 6-5. 138 — Diego Martinez (Eagle) p. Lyon, :48. 145 — Tyson Jones (Eagle) p. Deaton, :38. 152 — Vetter (Moscow) p. Matthew Kelley, 1:01. 160 — Eagle win by forfeit. 170 — Eagle win by forfeit. 182 — Eagle win by forfeit. 195 — Eagle win by forfeit. 220 — Cortland Horton (Eagle) p. Kearney, 1:31. 285 — Kaleb Asmussen (Eagle) p. Marsh, :48.