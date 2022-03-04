MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Moscow High boys basketball team fell to third-seeded Jerome, 63-46, in a quarterfinal-round game of the Idaho Class 4A boys basketball state tournament at Rocky Mountain High School.
The sixth-seeded Bears (15-10) hung close for most of the game, trailing 27-23 at halftime and 40-35 through three quarters, but Jerome (23-2) reached a new peak and pulled away with it in the fourth.
“(Jerome) just made the plays in the fourth quarter,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “They got on a roll. We made some mistakes, and they just carried all the momentum through the quarter.”
Moscow was led by Jamari Simpson and Taylor Strong with 14 points apiece, while Mikey Lloyd scored a game-high 17 for Jerome, which Uhrig called a “very disciplined, hard-fighting team.”
The Bears return to action in consolation play at 6 p.m. Pacific today against Burley at the same site.
MOSCOW (15-10)
Sam Kees 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 5 1-2 14, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 3, Cody Isakson 2 0-0 5, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 3, Bryden Brown 3 0-0 6, Taylor Strong 4 6-7 14, Zac Skinner 0 1-2 1, Ian Hillman 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-11 46.
JEROME (23-2)
Evan Sheffield 2 2-2 7, Josh Arevelo 2 0-0 5, Colton Ellison 1 0-0 2, Scott Cook 5 1-1 12, Schuyler Mower 2 0-0 5, Mikey Lloyd 6 1-2 17, Keenan Blair 2 0-0 4, Gavin Capps 3 4-4 11. Totals 23 8-9 63.
Jerome 15 12 13 23—63
Moscow 10 13 12 11—46
3-point goals — Simpson 3, Rehder, Isakson, Abendroth, Lloyd 4, Sheffield, Arevelo, Cook, Mower, Capps.