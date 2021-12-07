The Bears went toe-to-toe with Coeur d’Alene but slipped late to lose 66-59 in a nonleague boys’ basketball game Monday at Bear Den.
Bryden Brown led Moscow (2-1) with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals.
“Brown had a great all-around game,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said.
Taylor Strong had 17 points and five rebounds and Jamari Simpson scored 14 for the Bears.
Moscow shot 24-of-27 from the free-throw line in a very physical game.
Coeur d’Alene (2-0) hit four 3s in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.
COEUR D’ALENE (2-0)
Steven Burgess 8 4-6 23, Cooper Larson 2 1-3 5, Chander King 0 0-0 0, Cameren Cope 4 4-6 12, Colton Farrar 0 2-2 2, Tugg Wellsandt 3 1-2 10, Alex Nitt 2 0-0 4, Logan Orchard 3 2-3 10, Gunner Larson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 14-22 66.
MOSCOW (2-1)
Bryden Brown 6 4-4 20, Dylan Rehder 2 0-0 5, Cody Isakson 0 1-2 1, Jamari Simpson 5 4-6 14, Taylor Strong 2 13-13 17, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 0 0-0 0, Sam Kees 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 24-27 59.
Cd’A 12 19 13 22 — 66
Moscow 12 19 12 16 — 59
3-point goals — .
JV — Coeur d’Alene won
Troy 49, Deary 45
TROY — The Trojans trailed by 10 after the opening quarter but bounced back to take a 49-45 win at home in a nonleague game versus the Mustangs.
Eli Stoner had a double-double for Troy (2-0) as he led the team in both points (16) and rebounds (11). Brody Patrick nearly had a double-double of his own with nine points and nine rebounds.
Chandler Blazzard had 10 points and six steals.
“We did a good job of just closing out the game,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said. “Switched to a full-court defense and got some steals and some easy transition baskets.” Carlstrom called it a game of runs.
Kalab Rickerd led Deary (0-3) with 12 points and Laithan Proctor added 10 in the loss.
DEARY (0-3)
Kalab Rickerd 6 0-0 12 , Blaine Clark 3 0-2 8, Gus Rickert 4 0-0 8, Laithan Proctor 4 2-3 10, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 2 0-0 4, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 3 . Totals 20 2-5 45.
TROY (2-0)
Eli Stoner 5 3-4 16, Joseph Bendel 1 3-4 5, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 2 0-0 4, Chandler Blazzard 4 2-8 10, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-0 3, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 3 3-7 9, Josh Nelson 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 13-25 49.
Deary 16 4 10 15 — 45
Troy 6 14 9 20 — 49
3-point goals — Stoner 3, Demeerleer, Clark 2, Fletcher.
JV — Troy won 44-29
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLColton 51, Asotin 27
ASOTIN — Kyndra Stout drained seven 3-pointers and the Wildcats bounced back from a slow start to score a 51-27 nonleague win versus the Panthers.
Stout finished with 21 points but Maggie Meyer led Colton (2-0) with 21 points.
The Wildcats scored just four points in the first quarter, but bounced back for 47 in the final three.
“First road game of the year,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “Takes a little bit of adjusting.”
Vining also gave credit to Mary Pluid for playing solid defense inside.
COLTON (2-0)
Holly Heitsuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 8 2-3 21, Mary Pluid 1 0-0 2, Kyndra Stout 7 0-0 21, Kaydee Heitsuman 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 0 1-2 1, Lola Baerlocher 2 0-1 6. Totals 18 3-6 51.
ASOTIN (0-2)
Elizabeth Bailey 0 0-0 0, Emmalyn Barnea 1 2-4 5, Lily Denham 0 4-4 4, Kayla Paine 3 1-2 8, Haylee Appleford 1 0-1 2, Emalie Wilks 0 0-2 0, Caylie Browne 3 0-0 8, Carlie Ball 0 0-0 0, Lacee Sanford 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 7-13 27.
Colton 4 18 13 16 —51
Asotin 6 9 7 5 —27
3-point goals — Stout 7, Meyer 3, Baerlocher 2, Barnea, Paine, Browne 2.
JV — Asotin won
Lapwai 90, Logos 27
LAPWAI — The Wildcats remained undefeated in Whitepine League Division I play as they rolled to an easy 90-27 win over the Knights.
Jordyn McCormack-Marks finished the game with 24 points, six steals and five assists. Sayq’is Greene had 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
As a team, Lapwai (4-0, 3-0) led 48-13 at halftime and created 39 Logos turnovers.
Logos (1-4, 0-4) saw more than half of their points scored by the hands of Ameera Wilson, who finished with 15.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-4, 0-4)
Cora Johnson 1 0-0 2, Ameera Wilson 3 9-14 15, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 0 0-0 0, Eve Rench 0 0-0 0, Sara Casebolt 1 0-0 2, Sydney Miller 2 2-6 6, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 11-20, 27.
LAPWAI (4-0, 3-0)
Grace Sobotta 2 0-0 5, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 12 0-1 24, Soa Moliga 6 3-3 15, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Amaris Mitchell 4 1-2 11, Samara Smith 5 1-4 12, Sayq’is Greene 10 1-2 23. Totals 39 6-12 90.
Logos 4 9 10 4 — 27
Lapwai 23 25 25 17 — 90
3-point goals — Sobotta, Mitchell 2, Smith, Green 2
JV — Lapwai won
PREP AWARDSGreyhounds nab honors
Two Greyhounds were winners of the Greater Spokane League’s fall NECA/IBEW GSL Awards on Monday. Volleyball player Keleigh Myers and cross country runner Brendan Doumit were unveiled as honorees.
COLLEGE SOCCERWSU’s Cooper called to U.S. U20 national team
Washington State women’s soccer goalkeeper Nadia Cooper has been called into training camp with the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team.
The freshman was one of 24 players to be called into the camp that runs Dec. 7-14 in Chula Vista, Calif.
Cooper was the first Cougar in history to be named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year. She finished the season with a 10-1-3 record in the goal, which included seven solo shutouts. Cooper allowed just a 0.617 goals against average, the third best in program history.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGCougs announce ’22 class
There will be 11 new faces on the Washington State Women’s Swimming team next season as the Cougars expect their 2022 class to be the highest-rated recruiting class in program history.
Washington State has signed six of the Top-300 swimming recruits in the world including two in the Top-45.
Dori Hathazi of Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, won the Hungarian Short Course National Championship in the 200-meter butterfly and is the 22nd-rated recruit in the world.
Giorgia Tononi from Brescia, Italy, won the gold medal in the 1500 freestyle at the Italian National Championships in August and is rated as the 41st-overall recruit in the 2022 class.