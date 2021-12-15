LEWISTON — Bryden Brown hit his first 3-pointer of the game to break a 50-50 tie, then Jamari Simpson closed it by hitting four free throws in the final 10 seconds to push the Bears to a 57-52 nonleague win against the Clarkston Bantams in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Brown’s big shot gave Moscow (3-2) a 53-50 lead with 24 seconds remaining. Alex Steinwand, who had a team-high 22 points for Clarkston (1-1), was able to pull the Bantams within one on a layup with 10 seconds left. However, Simpson was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and made both of his free throws to push the lead back out to three.
Simpson then picked off a Steinwand pass and made both free throws to seal the win.
“Honestly I wasn’t that nervous,” said Simpson, who finished with a game-high 28 points. “The ones in the first half aren’t as important, the last ones are always important.”
Said Moscow coach Jason Uhrig, “He does a lot of good stuff out there. When he gets going like that, it opens up his passes, which is his best attribute — he finds opening guys. In the first half, he carried us and in the second half he was able to get guys open.”
Clarkston was down 18-8 at the end of the first but was able to find its footing by the end of the second. The Bears only held a 26-21 advantage.
“We needed to make sure we paid extra attention to (Jamari) Simpson,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “We were getting the shots that we wanted at the right time. We also did a better job against their defensive pressure.”
Xavier Santana, who finished with 14 points, made a basket with three seconds left in the third to give Clarkston its first lead since the opening minutes of the game.
After playing hot potato with the lead, Clarkston’s Mason Van Tine hit a 3 with two minutes left to put the Bantams up 48-47.
Cody Isakson then hit Dylan Rehder with a pass in the corner, and Rehder made a 3 to give Moscow the lead back with 1:10 to go.
“We stepped up late in the game when we needed to,” Uhrig said. “When you play Clarkston, it’s always going to be a dog fight. They fight hard.”
MOSCOW (3-2)
Bryden Brown 2 0-0 5, Dylan Rehder 3 0-0 8, Cody Isakson 0 0-2 0, Jamari Simpson 9 6-10 28, Ian Hillman 2 0-0 4, Sam Kees 2 0-0 4, Barrett Abendroth 3 1-2 8. Totals 21 7-14 57.
CLARKSTON (1-1)
Xavier Santana 6 1-4 14, Landon Taylor 2 0-0 5, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 3 1-2 8, Robby Reagan 1 1-2 3, Dawson Blunt 0 0-4 0, Austin Steinwand 8 3-3 22. Totals 20 6-15 52.
Moscow 18 8 12 19 — 57
Clarkston 8 13 18 13 — 52
3-point goals — Simpson 4, Rehder 2, Brown, Abendroth, Steinwand 3, Santana, Taylor, Van Tine.
GIRLS
Clarkston 39, Moscow 36
After Clarkston’s Alahondra Perez missed both of her free throws with 10 seconds remaining, Moscow had an opportunity to to come through at the end of a nonleague girls’ basketball game.
Jessika Lassen tossed the inbounds pass to her sister, Angela, who was covered tightly by Maggie Ogden. The defense was so tight, it forced Angela Lassen into an off-balance 3-pointer which ended up short.
With that, Clarkston’s girls survived a scare. The Bantams had three players with seven or more points and hung on for a 39-36 victory.
Angela Lassen and Clarkston sophomore Kendall Wallace went toe-to-toe in a game that was centered around the defensive effort from each team.
Angela Lassen got a steal off of Wallace to begin the fourth quarter to tie the game for the first time since the first.
Wallace had struck earlier, making a 3-pointer, then pick-pocketing Angela Lassen and finishing at the other end for back-to-back baskets.
“She’s a great player, and made me realize what I had to work on to get better,” Wallace said. “We went back and forth and were making it a challenge.”
Angela Lassen had a game-high 18 points to lead the Bears (2-6).
“She stepped up when we needed her,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “She’s extremely competitive and will do anything that she has to to win and her defense is a game changer for us.”
Erika Pickett led Clarkston (4-1) with 10.
Moscow started off both quarters in the opening half on a 4-0 run, but Clarkston (4-1) closed each period on a 7-0 spurt.
“We weren’t executing at the level that we usually do in the first half,” Hardick said. “(In) the second half, we were wearing them down, but we have to do a better job finishing and scoring at the basket.”
The Bantams scored six points in the first two minutes of the third to extend their lead to 23-12. Eloise Teasley got the first basket off a Maggie Ogden assist, then Pickett followed with a bucket. Wallace got the final score of the run after getting a steal Angela Lassen and converting at the other end.
Moscow’s Peyton Watson stopped the bleeding, and a 13-0 run that bridged the second and third quarters, with a basket at the 4:30 mark.
“We had a conversation in the locker room at half time about how we needed to pick things up,” Hardick said. “They responded and finished things that we talked about but it was a little bit too late.”
From there, Angela Lassen went on a seven-point individual run to cut Clarkston’s lead to seven going to the fourth.
In the final period, it became a free-throw contest at the two teams combined for just three field goals. But in the end, the Bantams did enough to hang on.
“I feel like we have a lot to work on,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We are struggling with our consistency throughout the game. I’m being critical right now but there were some moments that we looked really good. When we start working together and trusting together things will happen.”
MOSCOW (2-6)
McKenna Knott 1 0-0 2, Angela Lassen 7 3-4 18, Megan Heyns 0 2-2 2, Grace Nauman 0 2-3 2, Peyton Watson 3 0-0 6, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 2 2-2 6, Lola Johns 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-11 36.
CLARKSTON (4-1)
Erika Pickett 5 0-0 10, Maggie Ogden 1 3-5 5, Alyssa Whittle 1 0-0 3, Kendall Wallace 3 1-2 9, Alahondra Perez 1 0-2 2, Eloise Teasley 3 1-2 7, Lexi Villavicencio 1 1-2 3, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-13 39.
Moscow 6 4 11 15—36
Clarkston 10 7 11 11—39
3-point goals — A. Lassen, Wallace 2, Whittle.
