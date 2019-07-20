SANDPOINT —The Moscow Blue Devils got a near-complete game shutout effort from pitcher Peyton Waters, who helped his team beat the St. Maries Savages 7-0 in a district semifinal Legion baseball game Friday.
The Blue Devils will await an opponent to be determined in the district title game Sunday at noon back in Sandpoint.
Waters went 6 2/3 innings, fanning eight and walking four while scattering three hits. He didn’t give up any earned runs.
Hayden Thompson went 4-for-4 at the plate for the Blue Devils, who set the tone in the first inning. The Blue Devils immediately raced to a 3-0 lead, opening the contest with a leadoff double to deep center by Chad Redinger, who was brought home when his team’s next batter, Barrett Abendroth, notched a hit.
The Blue Devils are now 29-9 on the year.
“Peyton Waters was dead-on,” Moscow coach Stan Mattoon said. “He was exactly what we needed him to be — you drop the ball in his hand, turn him loose and he did a phenomenal job of locating his spots.”
Waters ran into pitch-count issues before he could secure the final out. So Chad Redinger entered and finished the game off with a strikeout.
“From a defensive standpoint, we were about as sound as you could want. ... St. Maries has been hitting the ball well ... (so) for (Waters) to do that on that stage is a testament to his focus and the defense behind him.”
The Blue Devils finished with 12 hits — their hitting having been a point of emphasis entering the game.
“I’m ecstatic for them,” Mattoon said. “They have worked hard all year, and it’s a testament to them. This is a we team, not a me team ... They’re playing for each other and when they do that, we’re as good as any team out there.
“So I want to commend them for their effort and the way they handle themselves, on and off the field as well. They treat each other well and know they can depend on each other. And that’s something we try to preach as well. It’s not just about baseball, it’s about being a good person, a good teammate, and a good role model. ... And they’re reaping the rewards of that right now. So I’m very happy for them.”
St. Maries 000 000 0—0 4 4
Moscows 302 011 x—7 12 0
Jacob Hills, Hayden Villa (6) and Cade Truscott. Peyton Waters, Chad Redinger (7) and CJ Anderson.
St. Maries hits — Shaun Anderson, Cade Truscott, Trevon Baumgartner, Zach Olson.
Moscow Devils hits — Chad Redinger 2 (2B), Barrett Abendroth, Hayden Thompson 4 (2-2B), Billy Adams, Kyle Lynas, CJ Anderson, Mack Hagenbaugh, Marcus Delusa.
Bandits 8, Patriots 7
SPOKANE — The Palouse Patriots twice tied the score against the Spokane Bandits in the late stages of a game at Districts. But the Bandits ended up nosing ahead in the ninth to push the Patriots into the elimination bracket.
Today the Patriots will face another team from the host city, Mt. Spokane, at 7:15 p.m. in a loser-out game back at Shadle Park’s Jackson Field.
The Patriots’ Payton Kallaher hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to creae a tie and keep alive his streak of at least one homer in each of his team’s five tournaments. This marks his seventh home run over 21 tournament games for Kallaher.
In the eighth inning, the Patriots (16-20) again tied up the game on a sacrifice fly by Jackson Horner. That followed a two-RBI double by Reece Chadwick.
But the Patriots grounded out to end the eighth and didn’t get a man on base in the final frame.
Spokane 210 010 031—8 10 1
Palouse 002 002 030—7 7 4
Zach Roune, Devontae Mackin (7) and Kendrick Fey. Payton Kallaher, Cam Vis (6), Mitch LaVielle (7), Konner Kinkade (9) and Konner Kinkade, Carson Coulter (7).
Bandits hits — Nick Morin, Grant Skinner 3, Devontae Mackin 2 (2B), Max Schafer (2B), Charlie Ricker 2, Zach Roune.
Patriots hits —Carson Coulter (2B), Konner Kinkade 3, Payton Kallaher (HR), Reece Chadwick (2B), Jackson Horner
Newport 11, Cougars 1
SPOKANE — The Whitman County Cougars committed seven errors and fell in their district tournament opener to Newport by mercy rule in five innings.
Playing in a loser-out game today, the Cougars will face University of Spokane at 9:30 a.m.
The Cougars trailed 7-0 before getting on the board in the top of the fourth.
The Cougars were led offensively by two hits apiece from Brendan Doumit and Colin Dreewes.
“We can’t be as loose defensively as we were there,” Cougars coach Pat Doumit said. “All seven errors were infield errors, which, if you’re getting ground ball after ground ball, you need to handle business.”
Whitman County 000 10—1 5 7
Newport 340 22—11 7 0
Elliott Lee and Nick Robison. Joel Miller and Nolan Loosier.
Whitman County hits — Gavin Shrope, Brendan Doumit 2, Colin Dreewes 2.
Newport hits — Hunter Ellingburg, Bodie Bedow 3, Joel Miller, Konner Johnson (2B), JJ Allbee.
Jr. Devils go 1-1 at Districts
SPOKANE — The Moscow Junior Blue Devils beat Shadle Park 12-11 to open Districts, but later in the day fell to Central Valley of Spokane Valley 17-11.
In their win, the Devils twice rallied from four-run deficits, using five-run frames in both the second and the fifth innings to take a one-run lead each time. And when Shadle answered with a two-run sixth, the Devils matched that in the bottom half of the same frame for what proved the final difference.
The Devils were led by two RBI apiece from Mike Kiblen and Matt Fletcher in their win.
In the Devils’ loss, they were led by Tyler Howard’s 4-for-4 effort (which saw him get three RBI and two triples) and two RBI apiece from Fletcher and Preston Boyer.
Shadle Park 042 212 0—11 10 1
Moscows 050 052 x—12 6 5
Kidwell, McBride (3), Wright (5), Weber (6) and unknown. Jack O’Neal, Tyler Howard (2), Garrett Farrell (6) and Matt Fletcher.
Shadle Park hits — Barber 2, Zudema, Fox 2, Kidwell 2, Wright, McBride, Weber.
Moscow hits — Garrett Farrell, Mike Kiblen (2B), Preston Boyer, Tyler Howard (3B), Matt Fletcher, Levi Anderson.
Central Valley 002 263 4—17 16 2
Moscows 240 302 0—11 14 3
Hayden Hocket, Tucker Duke (2) and Cam Naccarato. Mike Kiblen, Tyler Howard (5), Jamie Green (5), Jack O’Neal (6) and Jack Bales.
Central Valley hits — Hayden Hocket (2B), Tucker Duke (3B), Mason Heberlien, Cam Naccarato 3 (2B), Craig Andsley 3, Sean Laffey, Joe Pitts 2, Tyler Conrwath 4 (2B).
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 2, Preston Boyer 3 (3B), Tyler Howard 4 (2-3B), Matt Fletcher 2, Levi Anderson 2, Dominic Molnar.