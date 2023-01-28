HIGH SCHOOLS

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A 3-point buzzer beater by Brayson Reed snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for the Moscow boys in Class 4A Inland Empire League basketball play against Lakeland of Rathdrum on Friday.

The Bears (8-7, 2-2) fell in a deep hole early, trailing 18-8 through the opening quarter and 34-26 at intermission, but turned the tide with a big 25-11 showing in the third before coming through the down-to-the-wire fourth. Dylan Rehder of Moscow led all scorers with 18 points, while Reed provided another 11, and Zac Skinner totaled 10. Scotty Hocking led the Hawks (3-10, 1-3) with 16 points.

