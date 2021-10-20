The Moscow girls’ soccer team is heading to the state tournament for the second year in a row. It defeated Sandpoint (12-1,12-0) in the 4A District I-II tournament final to earn its spot.
That duplicated a similar win against the Bulldogs that put Mocow into the 2020 state tourney.
“Before the game, the girls were so determined to go out and beat Sandpoint again,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “Sandpoint’s coach said the win was a fluke. So the girls were determined to show that it wasn’t.
“The game was definitely personal,” she said. “They were so pumped to play in that game and compete. They knew they could win. They played as hard as they possibly could and came out with a victory.”
Moscow’s fortunes are dictated by its backline, according to Brown.
“Areaya Wood, Jesskia Lassen, Lola Johns and McKenna Knott — without them our season would have played out completely different,” she said. “They’ve held our team together.”
Moscow plays second seed Skyline 12-0-2, 8-0) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Brothers Field in Caldwell.
“Obviously we’re no strangers to upsets,” Brown said. “We just have to go in and play like it’s just another game. Our mindset has to be that we can win any game that we step into and it’s not a fluke that we’re at State. We’re there because we deserve to be there and we have to believe we can win every game that we play.”