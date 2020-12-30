AREA ROUNDUP
Lapwai raced out to a 12-point halftime lead and had to hold on to beat Moscow 52-43 in the first round of a four-team event taking the place of the annual Avista Holiday Tournament on Tuesday at the new Lewiston High School in the Orchards.
“I just thought, unfortunately, we came out a little flat and they took advantage of that,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said.
The Wildcats (8-0) had a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and a 31-19 advantage after two, but the Bears (0-5) wound up making some adjustments and got it to within three points in the fourth quarter against the defending Idaho Class 1A Division I state champions.
“We kind of stormed back,” Hardick said. “I thought our team did a great job of making adjustments. I was really proud of the way they fought back. We just have to learn how to get over the top and finish games.”
Grace and Glory Sobotta paced Lapwai with 12 points apiece.
Angela Lassen led Moscow with 12 points.
The Bears will take on Lewiston in the consolation final at noon today, and the Wildcats face Grangeville in the 2 p.m. championship game.
“We’re excited to be playing and looking forward to having another game to improve,” Hardick said.
LAPWAI (8-0)
Grace Sobotta 4 1-2 12, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 3 3-4 10, Glory Sobotta 2 6-6 11, Alexis Hererra 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 0 0-0 0, Ciahna Oatman 3 0-1 6, Lauren Gould 1 3-5 5, Omari Mitchell 4 0-3 8, Jordan Shawl 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-21 52.
MOSCOW (0-5)
Angela Lassen 6 0-0 12, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Ellie Gray 2 1-1 5, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 3 0-2 6, Faith Berg 2 0-0 6, Chloe Baker 1 0-0 3, McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 5 0-2 11. Totals 19 1-5 43.
Lapwai 20 11 5 16—52
Moscow 13 6 13 11—43
3-point goals — Gl. Sobotrta 3, Gr. Sobotta, McCormack-Marks, Berg 2, Baker, Anderson.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WSU players announce return next season
A pair of Washington State players announced on social media they will be returning.
Starting left tackle Liam Ryan said on his Instagram account he would be coming back for a sixth season in 2021.
“I got unfinished business to take care of,” Ryan said. “One Last Ride. #gocougs”
The Chino Hills, Calif., native was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection this season. The Cougars, with Ryan as the anchor on the line, averaged 129.2 yards rushing and 384 yards in total offense. He also was voted a captain and was a member of the 17-player leadership council first-year coach Nick Rolovich instituted.
Also returning next year will be redshirt senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr.
“I’ll Be Back In 21’ To Finish This Summary,” he said on Twitter.
Jackson only caught two passes for 12 yards in the only game he played this season, Nov. 7 at Oregon State. For his career, the Fort Lauaderdale, Fla., native has 38 receptions for 416 yards and three touchdowns.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU men’s game postponed
The Washington State men’s basketball game Thursday against Arizona State, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum, was postponed because of a positive test in the Sun Devils’ program, the school announced.
The Pac-12 is attempting to work with both teams to reschedule the game.
Washington State next is scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Arizona.