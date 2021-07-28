LEWISTON — Moscow Blue Devils coach Stan Mattoon felt his team’s showdown with the Marsh Valley Eagles on Tuesday in the American Legion Idaho Class A state tournament at Harris Field “should have been a fun game had we both played to our potential.”
This particular contest might not have been Moscow’s idea of fun, however, as the Blue Devils fell 10-0 in a game that ended in five innings because of the mercy rule.
“We knew they could hit, but we knew we could hit,” Mattoon said. “We just didn’t, as the scoreboard indicated tonight.”
Moscow’s struggle might be partly attributed to the pitching performance of Marsh Valley’s Stanton Howell, who allowed only two hits and one walk, striking out five in going the distance. Five total fielding errors also hurt the Blue Devil cause, as they repeatedly came up just short on crucial catches and ground-ball attempts. Eagle runners boldly stole several bases, while their fielders executed multiple diving catches and made tight double plays to close out two innings.
After a scoreless first inning for both teams, the floodgates opened for Marsh Valley in a six-run second courtesy of three hits, three walks and a Moscow error. The Blue Devils managed — not without trouble — to hold the Eagles to one run each in the third and fourth innings, but the sense was strong that they were hanging on by a thread.
The proverbial death knell began to sound for Moscow (22-10) in the top of the fifth when Marsh Valley slugger James Bodily notched his third hit in three at-bats and stole second before teammate Karter Howell lined a deep drive to center field. Howell scored Bodily and raced to complete an inside-the-park home run, establishing the 10-run margin that put the mercy rule in play.
Glimmers of hope could be seen for the Blue Devils in the bottom of the fifth as CJ Anderson was hit by a Howell pitch, then Mack Hagenbaugh mustered the second Moscow hit of the game. Anderson reached third as Preston Boyer also got on base, but he was left to watch from that tantalizing position as Hagenbaugh was thrown out at second and Isaac Staszkow and Josh Biltonen each struck out, bringing a premature end to their day.
“We’re going to keep our heads up,” Mattoon said. “The test of a good team is how you rebound from adversity. We haven’t had adversity for a while, and we’ve got some now, and this is a big stage to have it. I’m confident that we’ll come back, and the Blue Devils will be here ready to play tomorrow.”
Moscow returns to action at 12:30 p.m. today in an elimination game against the Upper Valley Bulldogs.
Marsh Valley 061 12—10 10 0
Moscow 000 00— 0 2 5
Stanton Howell and Karter Howell; Mack Hagenbaugh, Connor Akins (2), Josh Biltonen (5) and CJ Anderson.
Marsh Valley hits — James Bodily 3 (2B), K. Howell 2 (HR) Braxton Foster 2, Payton Howe, S. Howell, Draxton Woopmanly.
Moscow hits — Isaac Staszkow, Hagenbaugh.
