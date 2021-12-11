A total of six Moscow players recently were honored when the Inland Empire League released its Class 4A football team.
The team and the honors are voted on by the league’s coaches.
Freshman offensive lineman Wyatt Hartig earned special recognition as he won the league’s offensive newcomer of the year.
Earning first-team mention on offense were senior quarterback Leon Hutton and senior receivers Dylan Decker and Cody Isakson.
On the defensive side, junior defensive lineman Micah Elliss and senior linebacker Isaiah Murphy were honored.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Leon Hutton, Moscow. RB — John Cornish, Lakeland. WR — Alden Waddington, Lakeland; Dylan Decker, Moscow; Max Frank, Sandpoint; Cody Isakson, Moscow. OL — Wyland Dorrel, Sandpoint; Carson Laybourne, Sandpoint; Mike Chapman, Sandpoint; Jack Borg, Lakeland; Chase Burcham, Lakeland. K— Lasse Kuehn, Lakeland; Owen Foresman, Lakeland.
Defense
DL — Micah Elliss, Moscow; Hutton Hegbloom, Lakeland; Jackson Lutz, Lakeland. LB — Isaiah Murphy, Moscow; Connor Moore, Lakeland; Owen Wimmer, Sandpoint; Skyler Huber, Lakeland. DB — Thomas Calder, Lakeland; Luke McCorkle, Sandpoint; Cody Steiger, Sandpoint; Cody Morse, Lakeland. Returner — McCorkle.
Player of the year — Gerrit Cox, Sandpoint.
Offensive MVP — Parker Pettit, Sandpoint.
Defensive MVP — Wes Benefield, Sandpoint.
Offensive newcomer of the year — Wyatt Hartig, Moscow.
Defensive newcomer of the year — Jack Zimmerman, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Ryan Knowles, Sandpoint.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYMoscow runner to compete for LCSC
The Lewis-Clark State cross country coaching staff announced Moscow High School’s Tristin O’Brien has signed to compete for the team in the 2022 season.
O’Brien has personal bests of 2:06.25 in the 800, 4:47.90 in the 1,600 and 10:30.85 in the 3,200. He helped the Bears to the Class 4A district title in 2018 and runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020.
“Tristin is continuing to develop and, like a lot of kids in his class, has had COVID be a factor in his athletic development,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release. “We believe he is going to take some big steps this spring in track and he will carry that momentum with him when he joins (LCSC) this fall.”