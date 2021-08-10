Area temperatures had settled at significantly more tolerable levels than those seen for much of the summer Monday as high school football programs on the Idaho side of the border kicked off their preseason training with helmet-only practices.
At Moscow’s Bear Field, coach Phil Helbling welcomed a group of “58 kids or so” for mid-afternoon training.
“With a helmet on, there’s only so much you can do,” Helbling said. “We started out defensively.”
The Bears practiced tackling drills, defensive formations and “trying to get plays and schemes installed.”
“We had energy and kids flying around and working hard,” Helbling said. “I really encourage our kids to try to be sponges. When you look at any program at any level, the first week of practice, you’re throwing a lot at these kids, because a lot of them you just haven’t seen over the course of the summertime.”
Coming off a senior-led 2020 season that resulted in a 4-2 record, the Bears will need to rebuild their starting lineup. Senior Leon Hutton and sophomore Elijah Elliss are each practicing to fill the vacant quarterback position, with a starter to be determined.
“Both of them have a good thing going,” Helbling said. “It’ll just be a new thing for us — we’ve had the luxury of having Chad Redinger there for three years.
“I’m really excited for this group of kids,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of unknowns, which is a position that a lot of coaches are in coming into Week 1. We lost a lot of key pieces, so I’m really excited to see the direction that we go, and some of these kids that didn’t get a lot of reps or playing time last year coming in and filling some integral parts of our offense and defense.”
The Lewiston Bengals saw a turnout of around 110 to 115 athletes for their early-evening practice at Church Field, according to coach Matt Pancheri.
“We have a nice incoming freshman class — in the low 40s,” he said. “Our senior class is a nice group of kids; a lot of them worked really hard. It’s a productive group.”
Like Moscow, Lewiston had a defensively oriented opening day of practice. Pancheri emphasized things like alignment, play-calling and “making sure kids understand where their feet are supposed to be, where their eyes are supposed to be once the plays have begun.”
The Bengals were 3-6 in 2020, ending the season on a four-game skid after a 3-2 start. They graduated standouts such as quarterback Kash Lang, but their incoming senior class includes the likes of dynamic running back Cruz Hepburn — who missed the latter portion of last season with an injury — and last year’s No. 2 quarterback, Jace McKarcher.
“At the end of the day, a lot of things are pretty established, but at the same time they’re not,” Pancheri said of starting positions for this season. “I think we’ve got a lot of fast kids — our speed’s good, our strength’s going to be really good. We’ve got a lot of big kids. I think this is a really nice mix of size and speed and skill level.”
Wendt may be contacted at cwendt@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2268.