Last year was a forgettable campaign for the Moscow football team, and second-year coach Rob Bafus wants his players to do just that — put the disastrous 0-8 season in the rearview mirror and focus on looking forward.

“After what we went through last year, we’re super excited to get the script flipped,” Bafus said. “Let’s just address the elephant in the room: We were 0-8 (and) I’ve instructed my staff and my kids to quit talking about it.”

The Bears haven’t won a football game since beating rival Pullman 47-7 on Sept. 17, 2021. Even worse, Moscow was outscored 180-7 in its last three games of its winless 2022 campaign.

